A Golfer's Dream: Flat In St Andrews With Own Putting Green On The Market
International buyers have already been in touch with estate agents about unique flat in the Home of Golf
Many golfers dream of owning their own private putting green, many dream of living in a home with rich golfing history, but now one lucky golfer will have both after a rare flat in St Andrews was put on the market.
Occupying a great location at the Home of Golf, barely more than a crunched driver away from the Old Course itself, keen golfers will be queuing up to try and land this prime property.
Offers over £650,000 are being asked for the property which, being so centrally located in the golfing paradise of St Andrews, is bound to be popular with golfers dreaming of being able to sharpen up their stroke on their own putting green before heading out onto the links.
You’d likely hear the roars as the Open champion walked up the 18th on the Old Course before collecting the Claret Jug every five years – so this truly is one of the more rare properties to come onto the market.
“Properties very rarely come up for sale within this area, but it is even rarer to see a property as modern as this hit the market,” says Peter Ryder Thorntons estate agents who are listing the flat.
“That coupled with the chance to own a putting green at the home of golf makes this perhaps one of the most unique properties in Scotland.
“Having a private putting green in the most famous golfing location in the world is dream come true for many golf fans.”
The golfing magic and mystique of St Andrews is renowned around the world, with Ryder also confirming that the flat “has had international interest in it already”.
Take a look for yourself at the popular St Andrews abode in the video listing below...
