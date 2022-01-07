“A Bad, Bad First Impression” - Social Media Reacts To ESPN+ PGA Tour Coverage

As well as being the first event of 2022, the Sentry Tournament of Champions also marked the start of the deal between the PGA Tour and ESPN+ to increase the amount of live golf coverage available to fans.

The value on offer from the PGA Tour Live streaming service has been a hot topic in past seasons, with many users complaining about the amount of ads, as well as the efficacy of the coverage itself.

However, a step in the right direction appeared to have been taken when it was announced in December last year that ESPN+ would take over the direct-to-consumer feed from NBC Sports Gold to provide live action from 35 tournaments and feature more than 4,300 hours of golf throughout the year, up from 1,100 in 2021.

Although not in operation yet, beginning at the American Express event in two weeks’ time, four live feeds will be available during tournaments, offering fans the chance to follow “featured groups”, a “marquee group”, the “main feed” or catch all the best bits from the “featured holes”. Once the network coverage begins, however, four feeds become the more customary two - featured groups and featured holes.

Essentially, it was billed as more live golf - and non-golf - content for less money, the $6.99 monthly charge down from the $9.99 it was prior. In the long run a definite win-win for avid consumers.

But how did its big debut go down? Well, that depends who you ask. We’ve put together some of the best social media reactions below…

First, here's what No Laying Up thought:

Not good! But as mentioned on the pod, patience is gonna be required as they get this thing off the ground. The mega feed doesn’t start until they get back to the mainland. That being said, of course this is a bad, bad first impression to make. https://t.co/gWjqlWH9ibJanuary 6, 2022 See more

This eagle-eyed viewer spotted this error. If only that's how it worked ESPN+...

Can someone please tell ESPN+ this isn’t how altitude adjustments work? 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gDKofj1HcvJanuary 7, 2022 See more

The Moana-loving @deep_fried_egg was easily won over...

For someone who watches 1 college basketball game a year on ESPN+, 1 college football game a year on ESPN+, and Moana no less than 200 times a year on Disney+, this move is a huge win no matter what.January 6, 2022 See more

Patton Orr found the ad experience "refreshing"...

Honestly the variety of commercials beyond the state-owned “Marvel at our Treasures” ad spots has been refreshing https://t.co/frwgBJN2RvJanuary 6, 2022 See more

A view not shared by Nick Thomas, who had this to say in reply to No Laying Up's earlier tweet...

@NoLayingUp I think there are MORE commercials with the ESPN+ coverage and that is insaneJanuary 6, 2022 See more

What are your thoughts of the new PGA Tour Live experience? Let us know by sending us a tweet or find us on Facebook.