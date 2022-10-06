87-Year-Old Wins Historic England Tournament
Rosemary Reed and her partner, Steve Toyne, claimed the Central England Mixed Foursomes, an event Rosemary first played in back in 1957!
Golf is a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds, with over 65 million people regularly playing the game. It doesn't matter who you are, golf can be enjoyed and played by a wide variety of people.
On Sunday, that was once again the case, when 87-year-old Rosemary Reed and her 64-year-old playing partner, Steve Toyne, won the Central England Mixed Foursomes on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.
At the Central England Mixed Foursomes. Rosemary Reed in the final & about to play her 7th round in 4 days. Nothing remarkable?……..except she is 87 years young having first played in the tournament in 1955 and winning it in 1961, 1985, 1986! @TheTimes @BBCSport @GolfMonthly pic.twitter.com/scFpHtRsGaOctober 2, 2022
Playing in her first event back in 1957, Rosemary has now won this tournament four times. Firstly in 1961, then 1985 and 1986. Incredibly, there's over 60 years between her first victory and her most recent!
Staged at Woodhall Spa, the Central England Mixed Foursomes is played over the Hotchkin Course and has a maximum entry of 64 pairs. From there, it is a straight knockout over three days, with two matches played every single day until the winning team is crowned.
What's perhaps most impressive is that not only did Rosemary play all six rounds, but also reportedly played on Thursday prior to the competition starting, as well as on Monday in a league match against Seacroft Golf Club! That's eight rounds in five days...
After making their way through the first three rounds, the pair delivered a 7&5 rout in the Quarter Finals, as the final day got underway on Sunday. Defeating the duo of Steve Davies & Moira Page, Rosemary and Steve faced Chris & Jo Dyson in the final.
Against the West Sussex pair, they delivered yet another win, as Rosemary, who still plays off a handicap index of 18.9 and her scratch partner, Steve, picked up the title.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
