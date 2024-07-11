7 Favorites For The 2024 Open (And Their Records In Golf's Oldest Major)

Scottie Scheffler heads into the 152nd Open as overwhelming favorite with the bookmakers to win his second Major of the year and third overall.

The World No.1 has six tournament wins already in the US this year, with fellow 2024 Major winners Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau also highly fancied for the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy, who was 2nd at the US Open last month to DeChambeau, is second-favorite to win at Troon and he has by far and away the best Open record and the most experience out of all of the top seven favorites.

McIlroy has 14 Open starts in his career including a win and six other top-10s. The favorite with the next-best record is Xander Schauffele, who is yet to miss a cut in golf's oldest Major while also recording a runner-up at Carnoustie in 2018.

The 2021 Champion Golfer of the Year Collin Morikawa is also highly fancied after a strong showing in the Majors so far in 2024, although he has missed the cut in his last two Open appearances.

Take a look at the 7 favorites to win The Open and how their record in the UK Major stands...

Scottie Scheffler - 9/2 (+450)

Scheffler has played in three Opens, with his best finish of T8th coming in his debut at Royal St George's in 2021. He has either wins and runners-up finishes in the other three Majors, so currently The Open is his worst Major - although that certainly doesn't suggest he won't go on and contend this year.

The World No.1 has made all three cuts in golf's oldest Major and will surely challenge for the Claret Jug this time around.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Scottie Scheffler Open record 2021 T8 2022 T21 2023 T23

Rory McIlroy - 9/1 (+900)

Rory McIlroy won the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and so nearly claimed it again at St Andrews in 2022 but for a charging Cameron Smith.

He has plenty of Open experience and a great record so all the signs point to him being able to bounce back from his Pinehurst agony and claim a fifth Major.

He was T5th at Troon in 2016, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rory McIlroy Open record 2007 T42 (low amateur) 2009 T47 2010 T3 2011 T25 2012 T60 2013 MC 2014 1 2016 T5 2017 T4 2018 T2 2019 MC 2021 T46 2022 3 2023 T6

Bryson DeChambeau - 14/1 (+1400)

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau notched his one Open top-10 at St Andrews in 2022. His other five starts in the Major are underwhelming but he is far and away the best player in the three big men's events so far this year.

Can he win the Claret Jug? Definitely.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bryson DeChambeau Open record 2017 MC 2018 T51 2019 MC 2021 T33 2022 T8 2023 T60

Xander Schauffele - 14/1 (+1400)

Xander Schauffele has made the cut in each of the six Opens he's played in, and he may well go on to challenge this year now he has the added confidence of being a Major champion.

The American was T2nd at Carnoustie in 2018 while he has two top-20s over the last two years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Xander Schauffele Open record 2017 T20 2018 T2 2019 T41 2021 T26 2022 T15 2023 T17

Ludvig Aberg - 18/1 (+1800)

Aberg is among the favorites for the Claret Jug despite having never played in an Open.

His lack of professional experience didn't stop him finishing 2nd in his Masters debut or nearly winning in his first US Open though.

The Swede looks to be a superstar so victory at Troon, and emulating his fellow Swede Henrik Stenson, would not be a huge surprise.

Collin Morikawa - 22/1 (+2200)

Morikawa won The Open in his debut at Royal St George's in 2021 but has gone on to miss the cut in his next two starts.

His game looks very much back to its best this year, though, with T3-T4-T14 finishes in the three Majors in 2024 so he could definitely go on to win a second Claret Jug.