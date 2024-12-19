5 Big Name Teams We'd Love To See Play In The PNC Championship

The PNC Championship offers golf fans a unique experience with only a select number of top players taking part - along with their family of course.

The field is limited to just 20 players - all of which must have either won a Major or seniors Major or The Players Championship, so we're assured of household names from past and present on show.

And they take part in the 36-hole team scramble with their family members as their amateur partners at the PNC Championship - who cannot hold any playing status on a professional tour.

So while we've been treated to watching Charlie Woods tee it up with dad Tiger and John Daly play with son 'Little John' those two will likely enter the pro ranks at some point.

Formerly known as a Father-Son Challenge, it's not just offspring that have played in recent times with wives and grandchildren also playing - but what big-name family teams would we like to see teeing it up?

We've had the likes of Woods, Daly, Sir Nick Faldo and Vijay Singh, while Justin Thomas has played with his dad, but what dream PNC Championship teams would make us sit up and take notice? Let's take a look.

Rory & Gerry McIlroy

Gerry McIlroy has been an almost ever-present throughout Rory's career, and the two have paired up plenty of times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Gerry, who has been a scratch golfer and is a member of the exclusive Seminole Golf Club, still seems to have a competitive side and always seems to enjoy playing with his son.

And so it'd be great to see the two taking on some great PGA Tour names at the PNC Championship.

Matt & Sue Fitzpatrick

It obviously runs in the family for 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, with his brother Alex now making his way in the pro game - and his mother Sue is more than handy with a golf club too.

Fitzpatrick won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023, and what better way to do it than by also winning the team event alongside his mom!

Sue would more than hold her own against the PGA Tour crowd.

Phil Mickelson & Phil Mickelson Snr

Now, LIV golfers aren't currently allowed at the PNC Championship but times change, and even if just for the fact we get to possibly see the great Phil Mickelson called "junior" it'd be worth it.

Mickelson senior is now 89 but as his son posted on social media last year he can still very much swing a golf club - and regularly shoots his age according to the six-time Major champion.

Mickelson's son also reportedly plays, and either team would be a fascinating duo to watch out on the course.

Dustin Johnson & Wayne Gretzky

While we're including LIV golfers, what about Dustin Johnson who has one of the more interesting family ties around, especially with his father-in-law being one of the giants of American sports.

You're not called The Great One for nothing, and Wayne Gretzky has showcased his golfing ability by winning a star-stuuded edition of The Match in November this year, beating Michael Phelps in the final.

The ice hockey legend would be going all out to win playing alongside his son-in-law, who he's played alongside already at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jon & Edorta Rahm

Jon Rahm's dad Edorta was into adventure sports but got the golfing bug after watching the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama - which prompted the whole family to take up lessons and join Larrabea Golf Club in Legutiano, Alava.

Rahm could also opt to play with his mother Angela, who had lessons from Eduardo Celles who eventually became her son's coach before guiding him into the big time.

If Rahm got his golfing passion from his parents then any team including either his father, who plays off nine, or his mother, a 26 handicapper, would be box office viewing.