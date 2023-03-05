17-Year-Old Shoots Incredible Round Of 59
Surfers Paradise Golf Club member, Billy Dowling, carded 12 birdies and six pars as he shot the magical 59
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
As of writing, there have been just 11 59s on the PGA Tour and just one on the DP World Tour circuit. They're a rarity in the game of golf, with the magic number being shot by just a few golfers throughout history.
Now, in 2023, we could possibly have the youngest ever golfer to shoot a 59, with 17-year-old, Billy Dowling, carding a 59 at Surfers Paradise Golf Club that included 12 birdies and six pars!
A post shared by Golf Australia (@golfaust) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Posting on their Facebook page, Surfers Paradise Golf Club wrote: "Congratulation to Surfers Paradise Golf Club Member- Billy Dowling! On Wednesday the 1st of March, whilst playing in the Members Blue Tee Competition, Billy had 43 Stableford Points playing off his +5 Handicap.
"It took Billy just 59 shots to complete the 18 holes, with 12 birdies and 6 pars. The best ever round of golf at Surfers Paradise Golf Club! Fantastic golf Billy!!"
Placed inside the top 1000 of the World Amateur Rankings, the 17-year-old Aussie has had a number of superb results in 2023, finishing in the top five of the Concord Cup and The Avondale Amateur. His best ranking to date is 698th in the World.
A post shared by Surfers Paradise Golf Club (@surfersparadisegolfclub) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It isn't the first time that an Aussie has shot a sub-60 round. Back in April 2022, Ben Murphy shot a stunning 15-under-par round of 57 at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club which included 11 birdies and two eagles.
Although both rounds were phenomenal, they are someway away from Michigan pro golfer, Andrew Ruthkoski, who carded a score of 17-under at Oak Ridge Golf Club. That 17-under round works out to a 55, which included a front nine of 25 and a back nine of 30!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Player Strikes Two Golf Balls At Same Time In Bizarre Incident
No, that headline is correct, Shae Wools-Cobb really hit two golf balls at the same at the New Zealand Open
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Defends Weather Delayed HSBC Women's World Championship
The South Korean fended off the likes of Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang to retain her Singapore title
By Matt Cradock • Published