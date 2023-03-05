17-Year-Old Shoots Incredible Round Of 59

As of writing, there have been just 11 59s on the PGA Tour and just one on the DP World Tour circuit. They're a rarity in the game of golf, with the magic number being shot by just a few golfers throughout history.

Now, in 2023, we could possibly have the youngest ever golfer to shoot a 59, with 17-year-old, Billy Dowling, carding a 59 at Surfers Paradise Golf Club that included 12 birdies and six pars!

Posting on their Facebook page, Surfers Paradise Golf Club wrote: "Congratulation to Surfers Paradise Golf Club Member- Billy Dowling! On Wednesday the 1st of March, whilst playing in the Members Blue Tee Competition, Billy had 43 Stableford Points playing off his +5 Handicap.

"It took Billy just 59 shots to complete the 18 holes, with 12 birdies and 6 pars. The best ever round of golf at Surfers Paradise Golf Club! Fantastic golf Billy!!"

Placed inside the top 1000 of the World Amateur Rankings, the 17-year-old Aussie has had a number of superb results in 2023, finishing in the top five of the Concord Cup and The Avondale Amateur. His best ranking to date is 698th in the World.

It isn't the first time that an Aussie has shot a sub-60 round. Back in April 2022, Ben Murphy shot a stunning 15-under-par round of 57 at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club which included 11 birdies and two eagles.

Although both rounds were phenomenal, they are someway away from Michigan pro golfer, Andrew Ruthkoski, who carded a score of 17-under at Oak Ridge Golf Club. That 17-under round works out to a 55, which included a front nine of 25 and a back nine of 30!