Michigan Pro Shoots 17-Under 55 Round Of The Year Contender

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Andrew Ruthkoski, a pro golfer based in Muskegon, Michigan, has shot one of the most scarcely believable rounds of golf you're ever likely to hear about. Stepping out for a casual Sunday evening game with his twin stepdaughters, the 39-year-old broke his own course record at Oak Ridge Golf Club, setting a new benchmark of 17-under 55. No, that's not a typo.

Ruthkoski's previous best was an 11-under 61, which he had unbelievably matched by the time he stood on the tenth tee thanks to four(!) eagles, three birdies and a couple of pars in a front-nine 25.

To that end, he came home in a modest 30 for the record score that you'd like to think will stand the test of time. However, he nearly called it quits after six holes, according to the report in The Detroit News (opens in new tab).

It was 8.45pm by the time Ruthkoski had opened his account with three eagles and three birdies, and that's the time by which the clubhouse asks for carts to be returned. With that in mind, Andrew's stepdaughters decided that was enough and returned their vehicles so club employees weren't waiting around.

Luckily, fate intervened, with Ruthkoski's friend Dave Buck, who has a house next to the course and his own cart, offering to drive the rest of the way, sensing the slice of history that was on the horizon.

Pars would follow at the seventh and eighth, stalling the momentum slightly, before Ruthkoski drove the par-4 ninth and converted the 20-footer for eagle. After a birdie at the tenth, the 39-year-old began to feel the pressure of posting a sub-60 round.

At 12-under through 12, he recovered from a poor tee shot on the 13th to birdie the par-5, which sparked a run that would see him storm to the finish.

He nearly holed his tee shot on the par-3 14th. Birdie. He nearly holed from 30 feet for eagle on the next. Birdie. He hit the flagstick with his approach to the par-4 17th. Birdie. And he sensibly dribbled a slick eagle putt to tap-in range on the last. Birdie.

All in all, four eagles, nine birdies and five pars went into the making of Ruthkoski's 55 that wrapped up just shy of 10pm local time. Check out his scorecard below:

A post shared by Andrew Ruthkoski (@andrewruthkoski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"It's like a scramble score," the man himself said. "With five guys, we can shoot 18-under. We play a scramble out here for the City of Muskegon, it supports Mona Shores High School, that's the big one that's out at that course. And guys are texting me, 'You're gonna be a one-man scramble team this year!'"

Ruthkoski is next in action at the pre-qualifier for next week's John Deere Classic. If form is anything to go by, he's a shoo-in.