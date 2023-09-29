Ryder Cup Live Scores And Updates - Day One Morning Foursomes From Marco Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning from Marco Simone and the 2023 Ryder Cup!

Can Europe win the cup back? Can USA win on away soil for the first time in 30 years? Those questions will be answered come Sunday afternoon - but first, the Friday morning foursomes.

We have some excellent match ups this morning in Rome, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and best friend Sam Burns going up against World No.3 and Masters champion Jon Rahm along with Tyrrell Hatton. Then we have Homa/Harman vs Hovland/Aberg in match 2, Fowler/Morikawa vs Straka/Lowry in match 3 and a huge game in the final slot between Schauffele/Cantlay and McIlroy/Fleetwood.

Check out all the matches and live scores below and stay with us all day for live updates and highlights as the day progresses...

Ryder Cup live scores

Updates from...