Ryder Cup Live Scores And Updates - Day One Morning Foursomes From Marco Simone

Good morning from Marco Simone and the 2023 Ryder Cup!
Can Europe win the cup back? Can USA win on away soil for the first time in 30 years? Those questions will be answered come Sunday afternoon - but first, the Friday morning foursomes.
We have some excellent match ups this morning in Rome, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and best friend Sam Burns going up against World No.3 and Masters champion Jon Rahm along with Tyrrell Hatton. Then we have Homa/Harman vs Hovland/Aberg in match 2, Fowler/Morikawa vs Straka/Lowry in match 3 and a huge game in the final slot between Schauffele/Cantlay and McIlroy/Fleetwood.
Check out all the matches and live scores below and stay with us all day for live updates and highlights as the day progresses...
Ryder Cup live scores
Updates from...
BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE
The fans were here at the crack of dawn. Looks a little different now. This place is rocking and Luke Donald is getting the crowd going - not that they needed any encouragement. We have some thunder clapping and Ole, Ole, Ole...
HOW ARE YOU FEELING?
There's movement in the tunnel. We have Scheffler & Burns up against Rahm & Hatton. The crowd behind the first tee is getting quite excited, which is a bit of an understatement. Quite how these players managed to get any sleep last night I'll never know. Plenty of big titles between this lot, but they must be feeling it right now. Even Hatton looked a little tense as he arrived with his coffee this morning. Maybe just a little sleepy.
This first match looks like a real cracker. We're just over 10 minutes away, folks.
ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET...
Go! A mad scramble to get to the coffee van for a cappuccino and pastry.
The race to the first tee. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/QRo3t7UDdbSeptember 29, 2023
GOOD MORNING!
Players are arriving. It's dark. Not long now before we get this thing underway! 32 minutes to be precise.
Hello and welcome to our live updates from Marco Simone today as the 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway. We have a packed day with eight points up for grabs, which will be decided by two sessions. In the morning we have four foursomes games followed by a further four fourballs matches in the afternoon.
Here's what we have to look forward to this morning:
- Match 1 - 7.35am CET/6.35am BST/1.35am ET: Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns v Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton
- Match 2 - 7.50am CET/6.50am BST/1.50am ET: Max Homa & Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg
- Match 3 - 8.05am CET/7.05am BST/2.05am ET: Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka
- Match 4 - 8.20am CET/7.20am BST/2.20am ET: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood