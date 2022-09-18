Golf Tech... Rules Every Golfer Needs To Know!

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf’s Equipment Rules are 100 pages long but we’re not going to be going into that much depth here as much of this document addresses how clubs must be made to conform to the Rules of Golf. So, that lengthy publication is more one for the equipment brands to worry about than you!

However, as clubs and equipment have become more high-tech, the Rules have had to keep pace with things not previously thought of, such as GPS Distance Measuring Devices (DMDs), rangefinders and adjustable clubs.

DMDs and rangefinders

Over the past decade, DMDs, for example, have gone from being permitted only via Local Rule to being prohibited only via Local Rule – so a complete shift of position as their evolution has continued apace, which means you can now use them in competition rounds unless a Local Rule prohibiting them is in force.

GPS watches and devices are permitted other than when expressly prohibited by Local Rule (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

But while you may now use them unless such a Local Rule is in force (it rarely is at club level), there may be features on them that you still can’t use. For example, the Slope functionality on many of the best rangefinders, which factors the effect of elevation change into slope-adjusted distances - this is still prohibited in competitive golf so you need to have that function clearly toggled to the off position when playing competitively.

You must make sure the Slope function is set to 'off' on your rangefinder during competition rounds (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Rule 4.3a in the full Rules of Golf (not the Player’s edition) goes into more detail about what is allowed and what is not when it comes to equipment. There, you will read that you may obtain information on the weather and wind speed from weather forecasts, and you may measure temperature and humidity. But you are not allowed to actually measure wind speed at the course, or indeed, use an artificial object to get wind-related information, with powder the example given. There is, of course, nothing to stop you throwing up grass to gain such information as it is a natural object.

This Rule also covers what you can and can’t do during a round with stretching devices and training aids, and what you may and may not listen to or watch during a round when it comes to audio and video. There is more detail on both in the accompanying video, but you can’t listen to music or other audio to eliminate distractions or help with swing tempo, for example. And, as you are playing, you can’t watch video of other players in the same competition if it might help you with club selection or strategy.

Clubs: adjustability & more

Many golf clubs can also now be adjusted to tweak loft, ball flight, spin and so on, especially drivers and fairway woods. But no such adjustments are permitted once a competition round has started, tempting though it may be to want to straighten out a wayward ball flight. However, if a screw or weight comes loose during a round, you are permitted to restore it to its original setting from the start of play.

You are not allowed to make any further tweaks or adjustments once the round has started (Image credit: Tom Miles)

You have to be careful over what's on the clubface, too. Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified under Rule 4.1a(3) in the 2022 Memorial Tournament for hitting a shot with his 3-wood, having applied a substance to its face that could potentially have influenced the movement of the ball.

You will run into trouble if you use a club with the reflective fitting stickers still in place (Image credit: Tom Miles)

And earlier in the year, Rory Sabbatini was DQ’d from the RSM Classic under the same Rule after inadvertently leaving reflective club-fitting stickers on the face of his 3-wood as these are considered non-conforming external attachments.

More equipment rules

And finally, just a quickfire look at three more equipment rules you need to be aware of...

1) You can’t use a flat-faced putter grip on any club other than the putter – so you can’t put a putter grip on a club you chip with, including a chipper, as the cross-section of the grip must be circular for all clubs other than the putter.

2) Two-faced chippers are not permitted as it is only putters that are allowed two striking faces.

3) The maximum permitted tee length is 4ins and tees that are designed to indicate the line of play or unduly influence the movement of the ball may not be used.