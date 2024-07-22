Do I Have To Drop A Ball In A Bush If It's The Nearest Point Of Complete Relief?

If we’re going to get into semantics here relating to the precise wording of our headline question and, in particular, the words ‘have to’, then the answer is technically no, as you never ‘have to’ take the nearest point of complete relief option. But assuming what we’re really asking is, ‘if you decide to drop at your nearest point of complete relief and that happens to be in a bush’, then the answer would be yes, you do have to drop in the bush.

Before we go into detail, let’s just unpack the term ‘nearest point of complete relief’ - when you might be able to take it and from what. There are a number of conditions and scenarios where it comes into play, but most frequently it will be when taking relief from an abnormal course condition – so an animal hole, ground under repair, temporary water or an immovable obstructions such as a cart path. In addition, it might be relief away from a dangerous animal condition, a wrong green, a no play zone or in taking relief under certain Local Rules.

You are required to find the nearest point where there is no interference to your lie, stance or area of intended swing from whatever it is you are taking relief from. In determining the reference point for your nearest point of complete relief, you should use the club with which you would expect to play your next stroke. You then measure out your one club-length relief area from that reference point using the longest club you are carrying for that round other than your putter.

Crucially, you must remember it is ‘nearest’ not ‘nicest’ point of complete relief and where you would have to drop could be less appealing than where the ball is lying. One of the problems is that people forget what it is they are getting relief from and have in mind that, because they’re getting a free drop, they must surely now be entitled to a good lie.

Your nearest point of complete relief from an immovable obstruction such as this path is no guarantee of a good lie or line (Image credit: Tom Miles)

This is not the case – you are only getting free relief from the condition interfering with the lie of your ball, your area of intended stance or area of intended swing and you don’t get any choice as to where that nearest point of complete relief is. Sometimes, in such circumstances, you may be better off playing the ball as it lies – for example, from a path rather than dropping in a bush beside it if that would be your nearest point of complete relief.

The question you have to ask is, “Would I get free relief from a bush if there were no interference from this abnormal course condition (i.e., the path)?” The answer, of course, is no. A bush is part of the general area of the golf course from which there is no free relief. Which means if you do decide to take free relief, you would have to drop in a bush if it were your nearest point of complete relief.

If you decide you don’t want to take free relief in such circumstances, you are perfectly at liberty to proceed under one of the options for an unplayable ball in Rule 19 under penalty instead.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or, you could even take the free drop into the bush and then take a penalty drop after that in the rare event that this would ever be your best option… which is pretty unlikely.