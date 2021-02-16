The new Odyssey Ten putters revealed today comprises two head shapes with various alignment options, including the popular Triple Track and 2-Ball

Odyssey Ten Putters Revealed

Odyssey has today announced two new mallet putter head shapes that form the Ten range. Last year’s Ten shape was a big success on Tour and with consumers and the new 2021 Ten range looks to build on that by offering even more choice.

The brand new Ten and 2-Ball Ten brings Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment to the Ten family for the first time.

It is a flat stick that Odyssey is calling its best 2-Ball putter ever, so it’s no surprise to see it already in the bag of Jon Rahm.

This proven head design puts an emphasis on alignment and high MOI, and Odyssey has improved on those two key performance features dramatically for 2021.

Despite there being only two head shapes, there are actually ten different putter options available when factoring in the different hosel and alignment choices.

The Odyssey Ten putter comes with either the Triple Track Alignment or standard alignment, the latter comprising a single line. The Ten also comes in either single or double bend hosel options to change the toe hang of the putter.

The 2-Ball Ten comes in either Tour Lined or plain, with or without Triple Track and in either single or double bend hosel options to suit the majority of golfers’ strokes and visual preferences.

Odyssey has also tweaked its Stroke Lab shafts for this year, just like we saw on the White Hot OG range. The multi-material shaft is now stiffer, more stable and seven grams lighter than its predecessor to enhance the tempo and consistency in the putting stroke.

The White Hot Microhinge face insert also makes a return in the new putter line-up. This high-performance insert promotes immediate forward roll for improved speed and control.

The Odyssey Ten and 2-Ball Ten will be available at retailers from 11th March 2021 with an RRP of £299.