Don’t Blame Your Stroke: Why Your Eyes Are Missing Putts (And How Trident Align Fixes It)

For many golfers, the most frustrating part of the game isn’t the 250-yard drive that wanders into the rough or the occasional thinning of an iron shot. It is the three-foot par putt that lips out, turning a potential triumph into a demoralizing bogey.

We tend to walk off the green obsessing over our "yippy" stroke or a supposed "misread," but scientific research suggests the culprit isn't necessarily your hands - it could be your eyes.

(Image credit: Trident Align)

Studies in sports vision show that only a small fraction of golfers can accurately aim their putter face at a target from the address position. Because of the way the human eye perceives lines from a side-on perspective, many players suffer from essentially what amounts to an optical illusion that makes them feel aligned when they are actually pointing several inches offline. If your aim is off by just a degree or two, even the most technically perfect stroke won't save the putt.

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Enter Trident Align, the world’s first fully adjustable ball marker. This isn't just a piece of plastic to mark your spot; it is a precision-engineered tool designed specifically to eliminate the guesswork from the greens and help you start every putt on your intended line.

The Brainchild of a PGA Professional

Trident Align was born from the expertise of Enda McLoughlin, a PGA Professional with over 25 years of experience in the golf industry.

(Image credit: Trident Align)

McLoughlin, the innovator behind the globally successful P2 Grips, recognized a recurring flaw in the amateur game. He noted that while millions are spent on high-tech putters and stroke lessons, the fundamental truth remains: if you cannot aim correctly at the point you’ve chosen, the probability of holing the putt drops dramatically.

Launched in 2019, Trident Align has rapidly shifted from a "niche training aid" to a "must-have" piece of equipment for competitive golfers. Its effectiveness was cemented when it earned a spot on the prestigious Golf Monthly Editor’s Choice list, proving that this simple adjustment can have a profound impact on a player's scorecard.

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How It Works: Fine-Tune Your Aim

Unlike a standard flat marker that offers no directional feedback, Trident Align features a patented, adjustable top plate.

The brilliance of the design lies in its simplicity. Once you have read the green and identified your aim point, you place the marker behind the ball and move the adjustable aim finder to your desired starting line.

(Image credit: Trident Align)

The finder can swivel up to 20 degrees in either direction, which allows you to account for any amount of break without having to constantly lift and reposition the ball - a process that often leads to inaccuracies or rules infractions.

This system allows you to "set" your line from behind the ball - the vantage point where you have the most clarity - and then maintain that perfect aim as you step into your address.

Total Visual Alignment

The system works in tandem with a bespoke stencil tool (included in the kit) that allows you to mark your ball with the Trident design. This creates a "square" visual feedback system that covers three critical bases:

The Centre Aim Line: This ensures the ball isn't tilted to one side. If the line on your ball isn't perfectly vertical, your perception of the line changes the moment you stand over it.

The Square-Up Guide: When the markings on the ball and the marker form a perfect square, you know your ball is precisely aligned with the marker’s aim finder.

Putter Face Alignment: Horizontal lines on the back of the ball act as a guide to ensure your putter face is square to the line at impact, preventing "pushing" or "pulling" the ball.

Legal and Practical

(Image credit: Trident Align)

Despite its advanced technology, Trident Align is fully permitted for tournament play under the rules of the R&A and USGA. It is compact, lightweight (26g), and the latest 2.0 and Full Metal versions feature stability studs to ensure it stays put even on the fastest, tightest-mown greens.

(Image credit: Trident Align)

Whether you are a "weekend warrior" or a competitive club golfer, the ability to trust your aim provides a massive psychological edge. By taking the doubt out of the equation, Trident Align allows you to focus on the only thing that matters: making a confident, fluid stroke.