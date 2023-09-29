'Will The Teeing Ground Soon Be Referred To As The Starting Platform?’ - Why ‘All-Square’ Disappearing Doesn’t Sit Well With Me…

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are a lot of terms in golf that divide opinion. Bunker or trap? Flag or pin? Or even my new pet peeve the incessant use of the term “green complexes”!

Golf terminology can be confusing enough without multiple terms to describe the same thing. Watching the first morning's play at the 2023 Ryder Cup from Rome, another linguistic phenomenon seems to be sweeping the coverage.

The term “tied” appears to be being used exclusively now to describe a match that in my experience has always been referred to as “all-square”.

It seems that I am not the only person to notice the change of description either. Ryder Cup legend and former captain Colin Montgomerie took to social media to express his dismay.

“Please a match is all square NOT tied. It is only a tied match when we are playing in the USA and this week we are not. Thank you.”

@SkySportsGolf please a match is all square NOT tied. It is only a tied match when we are playing in the USA and this week we are not. Thank you.September 22, 2023 See more

Montgomerie posted these comments during last weeks Solheim Cup matches where the use of "tie" was once again prominent over the traditional "all-square"

Whilst Monty is clearly passionate about the traditional golfing terminology, it seems he might be technically incorrect based on the new publication of the Rules of Golf in 2019. The term “all-square” was officially replaced by “tied” although a hole can still be referred to as being “halved”.

What is the reasoning behind the change? Well, we can find no official explanation but it would seem that it may be an attempt to simplify the terminology and make what can be a very complicated game to follow, easier to understand for the casual fan.

Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie clearly isn't impressed with the changes (Image credit: Getty Images)

For me, the change is an unnecessary one. Let’s face it, if you have the basic intelligence and motor skills to turn on your television and watch the coverage, you probably possess the tools to figure out that all square means level. Dumbing down terminology that has been embedded in our game for years feels like a shame.

What’s next? Will the teeing ground soon be referred to as the starting platform?! Will dogleg be changed to hole bend? Or could fringe be replaced by green transition?! I certainly hope not.