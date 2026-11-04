Why We Might Be Wrong About Iron Offset (And Who Really Needs It)

One of the most contentious topics when it comes to debating visual preferences in golf clubs and the subsequent performance tendencies is iron offset.

Generally speaking, the older generation tends to be a little more open-minded about having a lot of offset, while younger players tend to prefer minimal offset. Most of the iron sets that older generations grew up playing came with a ton of offset straight off the rack. We've seen manufacturers progressively offer less offset in certain retail iron heads over the years, but what exactly is offset, and why should you care about it?

What Is Offset?

Simply put, offset is how far the leading edge of the clubface sits behind the shaft axis. Typically, the best game improvement iron sets have more, and the closer you get to blades, the less the offset you see.

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(Image credit: Future)

How Does Offset Impact Ball Flight?

There are a lot of misconceptions about what offset really does and how it impacts a golf shot.

Generally speaking, because the clubhead sits behind the shaft, the idea is that it gives you a little extra time to rotate and square the clubface through impact. Offset is also commonly associated with bigger and perimeter weighted clubhead designs that shift weight slightly farther back, which can increase MOI, launch, and forgiveness on a mishit.

Offset also typically encourages the clubface to rotate closed a little more easily than something with minimal offset, again promoting a right-to-left ball flight (as a right-handed player).

But that doesn't always turn out to be true for everyone. Whether or not you should have a lot of offset in your irons is a little more complicated.

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If your natural ball flight is already a high draw, you might actually compensate for a large amount of offset by dragging the handle forward and holding the face through impact to prevent the ball from going left. Ultimately, that can cause you to hit the ball lower, which is contrary to what offset says it will do.

Blades like this McLaren Series 1 iron typically have very little offset (Image credit: Future)

In theory, a clubhead design with more offset would help promote a higher ball flight, but depending on your delivery, it might actually do the opposite for you. Instead of helping you launch the ball higher and move it from right-to-left (for a right-handed golfer), you've actually just lowered your ball flight and probably pulled the start line even further left. Now you're hitting low hooks and about ready to give up on iron fitting altogether.

There really is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to offset.

Why Do Some Tour Players Prefer More Offset?

When it comes to professional golfers and offset, Scott Piercy is probably the first person I think about when I hear the word.

Piercy has famously continued using Titleist 680 MB irons, a model originally released in 2003, on tour today. This set of irons has a ton of offset, particularly compared to many modern blades.

In an interview Piercy did with GolfWRX a few years back, he described some of the reasons he likes seeing offset in a set of irons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Piercy is a guy who likes to hit a true fade, meaning a ball that starts left and curves from left to right. He likes having offset in his irons because it helps him feel like he can square the face and start the ball left.

I think he benefits from the offset because it gives him a little more time to get the face square, or closed to his path, to make sure the ball starts left and curves away from the start line. The worst thing someone who plays a fade can have is a ball that starts right and continues going right.

Interestingly, Piercy has said that an iron set without enough offset can actually cause him to hit a ball that draws too much. This is likely caused by a start line that's too far right, which he then compensates for by getting his path further right to make sure the ball curves back toward the target.

There are lots of factors at play influencing the curve of the ball, and offset can both dynamically and psychologically cause different swing patterns and shot shape results.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Rocco Mediate, a professional who predominantly hits a draw but also really likes offset. He's notoriously played Callaway X-20 irons with loads of offset and now uses Ping i210 irons, which also have a decent amount relative to other modern offerings.

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, part of the reason he likes offset is probably because he grew up playing irons that had a lot of it, and is therefore comfortable and familiar. But I also think he likes the way it can help him get the ball airborne and encourage the face rotation that produces his preferred right-to-left ball flight.

His swing dynamics allow for the offset to help him. He doesn't react to the offset by dragging the handle, it just compliments his already shallow angle of attack and rightward path. From there, all he really has to do is manage his starting line, and he gets the shot shape he's looking for.

These are two great examples of how having a lot of offset in an iron set can work for players who move the ball in completely different directions.

We're getting pretty deep into the weeds here, and these are two anecdotal examples of professional golfers who like offset for different reasons, but I think they illustrate some of the more nuanced reasons people like or dislike offset.

So Who Really Needs Offset?

If you walk into most club fitting studios, you’ll probably hear someone say: “if you slice the ball, you need more of it and if you draw the ball you should probably stay away from it.” This is very similar to “high” and “low” launch shafts getting prescribed to everyone despite their specific delivery. We often see the “high launch” shafts create a lower ball flight. But I digress.

As I mentioned above, that's not necessarily the case. You can absolutely hit a fade with an iron that has a ton of offset, just like you can hit a draw with an iron that has almost none. I think it really comes down to how each individual player reacts to what they're looking down at and how that ultimately influences their delivery of the club.

Offset can be used to manipulate starting line (Image credit: Future)

If you're someone who's testing different iron sets, I'd pay particular attention to your starting lines and launch conditions. Are you consistently starting the ball where you want? Are you making adjustments to keep the ball from going left or right?

I also think it's important to remember that more offset doesn't automatically mean more forgiveness. There are a lot of other characteristics of an iron head that influence forgiveness, and offset is really just one piece of the puzzle. I'd argue that things like CG placement and sole design have much bigger impacts on so-called forgiveness.

I think at the end of the day, how much offset you like really comes down to your visual preference. There are obviously some meaningful performance implications that come with offset, but as I described above, you can ultimately achieve multiple different shot shapes with a lot of offset in your irons.

You have to like what you're looking down at and have confidence that the club is going to produce the shot you're looking for. That's ultimately what I think matters most when deciding how much offset you want in your irons.