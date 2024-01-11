Who Are The Wire-To-Wire Major Golf Championship Winners On The LPGA Tour?
To win a Major wire-to-wire is an incredible achievement. Here are the female players that have done just that
To win a Major is impressive, but to maintain form and focus over 72 holes and win a title wire-to-wire is an incredible achievement. Here we consider the five women's Majors and the players that are part of an exclusive club.
The Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship, formerly known as the ANA Inspiration, boasts a distinguished history with seven wire-to-wire champions. Among them are Pat Bradley in 1986, Betsy King in 1987, Juli Inkster in 1989, Amy Alcott in 1991, Pat Hurst in 1998, Karrie Webb in 2000, and most recently, Patty Tavatanakit in 2021.
In keeping with tradition, each champion has taken the giant leap into Poppie’s Pond at Mission Hills in California. This iconic ritual has endured, seamlessly transitioning to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, the new venue for this Major since 2023.
US Women's Open
The US Women’s Open, the oldest among the five women’s Majors, was established in 1946 and is played on a different course each year. In 1954, Babe Zaharias made history as the first wire-to-wire champion, building on her earlier victories in 1948 and 1950.
No wire-to-wire victory has occurred since JoAnne Carner in 1971, following Donna Caponi in 1970. Notably, five other players, including Fay Crocker in 1955, Mickey Wright in 1958, Mary Mills in 1963, Catherine Lacoste in 1967, and Susie Berning in 1968, have accomplished this remarkable feat, securing their places in the annals of women’s golf history by lifting one of the most prestigious trophies.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Before 2015, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship went by the name LPGA Championship and saw eleven wire-to-wire champions crowned on different courses from 1955 to 2011. Among them, Mickey Wright achieved the feat twice, securing victories in 1958 and 1961 and ultimately clinching the Major title a record four times.
Back-to-back wire-to-wire triumphs unfolded in 2010 and 2011, courtesy of Cristie Kerr and Yani Tseng, respectively. Since the Major embraced KPMG sponsorship, five players have maintained their lead from start to finish, including Hannah Green in 2019, marking her inaugural LPGA career and Major title, and In Gee Chun securing her third Major in 2022.
The Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship, established as the fifth and sole Major tournament in Continental Europe in 2013, saw its first wire-to-wire victory in 2016 by In Gee Chun, who also set a Major championship record, finishing at 21-under-par.
In 2019, six years after claiming her initial Major title, Brooke Henderson capitalised on her 54-hole lead. Despite a rollercoaster round, she clinched victory with a decisive birdie on the 18th hole to win by one-stroke.
AIG Women's Open
Unlike its male counterpart, the AIG Women’s Open, the fifth and final Major on the women's calendar, does not adopt a links-only policy. Nevertheless, the two wire-to-wire victories in the British championship to date have occurred on links courses, and both secured by a four shot margin.
In 2005, Jang Jeong claimed victory at Royal Birkdale, and in 2007, the first time the championship took place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Lorena Ochoa emerged as the triumphant winner.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
