Which Course Hosted The First Solheim Cup?

The biennial contest was first played in 1990, and it was won by Kathy Whitworth's American side

Solheim Cup
The US side enjoy victory in the first ever Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

The Solheim Cup is named after the Norwegian-American golf club manufacturers Karsten and Louise Solheim, the founders of the Ping brand, and they were instrumental in its development.

After watching Europe end America’s long domination with victories in the 1985 and ’87 Ryder Cups, and a halve in ‘89, Solheim, who was a staunch supporter of the LPGA Tour, put his money behind a women’s contest.

Within the space of five months, the first Solheim Cup had been staged, and it was the US side, captained by Kathy Whitworth, who triumphed by 11.5 to 4.5 points.

That contest was held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Florida, a club that has become home for a number of the game’s Tour stars.

Designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio, the 18-hole championship course features a number of stunning views, especially on the back nine, where the lakes create the kind of risk-reward factor that helps generate so much drama in a matchplay contest such as the Solheim Cup.

As well as hosting the inaugural Solheim Cup, Lake Nona also hosted the World Cup of Golf in 1993. In addition, the course has hosted qualifying for the US Open (men and women), and for the last two years has been the venue for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.

The Florida club is also famous for hosting the Tavistock Cup team event, where top professionals attached to the Isleworth Golf & Country Club compete against their counterparts at Lake Nona.

solheim cup venues since 1990

1990, Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida
1992, Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland
1994, The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
1996, Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales
1998, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio
2000, Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland
2002, Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota
2003, Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden
2005, Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana
2007, Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden
2009, Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois
2011, Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland
2013, Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado
2015, Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany
2017, Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa
2019, Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland
2021, Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio

Topics
Women's Golf
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸