Which Course Hosted The First Solheim Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Solheim Cup is named after the Norwegian-American golf club manufacturers Karsten and Louise Solheim, the founders of the Ping brand, and they were instrumental in its development.

After watching Europe end America’s long domination with victories in the 1985 and ’87 Ryder Cups, and a halve in ‘89, Solheim, who was a staunch supporter of the LPGA Tour, put his money behind a women’s contest.

Within the space of five months, the first Solheim Cup had been staged, and it was the US side, captained by Kathy Whitworth, who triumphed by 11.5 to 4.5 points.

That contest was held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Florida, a club that has become home for a number of the game’s Tour stars.

Designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio, the 18-hole championship course features a number of stunning views, especially on the back nine, where the lakes create the kind of risk-reward factor that helps generate so much drama in a matchplay contest such as the Solheim Cup.

As well as hosting the inaugural Solheim Cup, Lake Nona also hosted the World Cup of Golf in 1993. In addition, the course has hosted qualifying for the US Open (men and women), and for the last two years has been the venue for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.

The Florida club is also famous for hosting the Tavistock Cup team event, where top professionals attached to the Isleworth Golf & Country Club compete against their counterparts at Lake Nona.

solheim cup venues since 1990

1990, Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida

1992, Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland

1994, The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

1996, Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales

1998, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio

2000, Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland

2002, Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota

2003, Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden

2005, Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana

2007, Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden

2009, Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois

2011, Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland

2013, Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado

2015, Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany

2017, Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa

2019, Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland

2021, Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio