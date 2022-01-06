When can I buy the 2022 TaylorMade Stealth driver… and how much does it cost?!

When can I buy the 2022 TaylorMade Stealth driver?

The new year was barely upon us when TaylorMade released details of its new driver range for 2022. The red, carbon-fibre faced Stealth drivers have caused a stir ever since the details landed on January 4th. The good news for those who are already eyeing up an investment is that in many places it’s already available to preorder. A number of golf retail websites both in the US and Europe are already listing the new models.

The key date for when the product will reach retail (and you’ll be able to see it for yourself in the flesh) is February 4th.

What to expect from the TaylorMade Stealth drivers

There are three in the range to choose from - the standard Stealth, the Stealth Plus which features a 10 gram moveable weight in the sole and the the Stealth HD designed for a higher launch and with a draw bias.

Take a look at our video review below of the new TaylorMade Stealth family of drivers.

How much does the TaylorMade Stealth Driver cost?

As you would expect, the new TaylorMade drivers come with a premium price-tag. The Stealth Plus is the more expensive of the three options costing $599.99 in the US and £499 in the UK. The standard Stealth and the Stealth HD come in at $579.99 and £469 respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

What is the stock shaft in the Stealth driver?

The TaylorMade Stealth might turn out to be one of the best golf drivers of 2022 but to get the most from the technology on offer, most players will want to go through a thorough custom fitting. As you would expect, each driver head is available with a range of custom shaft options at no additional cost.

In the Stealth Plus this includes the Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red 60 and Mitsubishi’s Kai’li White 60. In the standard Stealth the shaft options include the Fujikura Ventus Red 5 and in the Stealth HD the shaft options include the Fujikura Air Speeder 45.