A badly repaired pitch mark will do more harm than good, so it's important to learn how it should be done

How To Repair A Pitch Mark Correctly

If you repair a pitch mark badly it can actually do a lot more harm than if you had just left it alone, so it’s essential you know how to do it correctly.

It’s not just for the sake of the greens either. There is nothing more infuriating for a golfer than to see a perfect putt knocked off line, especially through no fault of their own.

But it is alarming how many golfers seemingly neglect to repair a pitch mark, don’t know how to repair a pitch mark in the correct way, or perhaps think they are not allowed to because of the Rules of Golf.

As you can see below, the end product of a badly repaired pitch mark is an ugly brown scar left on the green that not only looks awful, but also affects the roll of yours and other peoples’ putts.

Successfully repaired pitch marks, however, can heal in half the time of one that’s been given a half-hearted once over, and will look more like the images below.

How do I repair a pitch mark correctly?

To achieve the ideal look, you need to push the earth inwards as demonstrated above, rather than lifting it upwards, which is what causes the unsightly scarring.

Once you have circled your pitch mark, gently push the earth inwards towards the centre of the crater and then tap down any excess material to leave the smoothest possible surface.

Are there rules on repairing things on the green?

There are things you can and can’t do when on the green involving pitch marks, spike marks and loose impediments, so here’s Jeremy Elwood to explain what is within the Rules of Golf and what isn’t.

Related: 10 Golf Rules Myths