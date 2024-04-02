What Are Nelly Korda's Stock Yardages?

Nelly Korda stands as one of the tallest and most athletic golfers on the LPGA Tour and has one of the most admired golf swings in the women's game.

Since turning pro in 2016, the 25-year-old is recognised as one of the longest hitters, booming her drives an average distance of around 260 yards, although this falls short by 25 yards from Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who currently leads the 2024 LPGA average driving distance at 288 yards.

Despite her consistently driving the ball a significant distance, LPGA statistics reveal that she doesn't hold the highest accuracy. In 2023, she ranked 63rd, hitting fairways with an average accuracy of 73.8%, notably lower than fellow American Lizette Salas, who achieved 88.9%.

However, by winning her third straight victory of the 2024 season at the Ford Championship in Arizona, Korda has demonstrated her prowess not just with a driver in her hands, but with every club in her bag from tee to green. Effortlessly attacking pins, she leads the scoring average at 68.875 after four LPGA tournaments and 16 rounds played, 12 of which she has scored under par.

Commenting shortly after Korda’s breakout year in 2021, arguably the greatest female golfer Annika Sorenstam said: “She hits it hard and long and she has that going for her off the tee. But then, you see her around the greens, and that she has great technique and great feel.”

Here is a look at how far Nelly Korda hits every TaylorMade club in her bag:

Nelly Korda's Stock Yardages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Distance (Yards) Row 0 - Cell 2 Driver 252 Row 1 - Cell 2 3-Wood 232 Row 2 - Cell 2 7-Wood 218 Row 3 - Cell 2 5-Hybrid 200 Row 4 - Cell 2 5-Iron 185 Row 5 - Cell 2 6-Iron 169 Row 6 - Cell 2 7-Iron 154 Row 7 - Cell 2 8-Iron 144 Row 8 - Cell 2 9-Iron 135 Row 9 - Cell 2 PW 124 Row 10 - Cell 2 50-Degree Wedge 115 Row 11 - Cell 2 54-Degree Wedge 100 Row 12 - Cell 2 60-Degree Wedge 83 Row 13 - Cell 2