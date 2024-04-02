What Are Nelly Korda's Stock Yardages?
The American is one of the longest hitters in the women’s game, but how far does she hit every club in the bag?
Nelly Korda stands as one of the tallest and most athletic golfers on the LPGA Tour and has one of the most admired golf swings in the women's game.
Since turning pro in 2016, the 25-year-old is recognised as one of the longest hitters, booming her drives an average distance of around 260 yards, although this falls short by 25 yards from Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who currently leads the 2024 LPGA average driving distance at 288 yards.
Despite her consistently driving the ball a significant distance, LPGA statistics reveal that she doesn't hold the highest accuracy. In 2023, she ranked 63rd, hitting fairways with an average accuracy of 73.8%, notably lower than fellow American Lizette Salas, who achieved 88.9%.
However, by winning her third straight victory of the 2024 season at the Ford Championship in Arizona, Korda has demonstrated her prowess not just with a driver in her hands, but with every club in her bag from tee to green. Effortlessly attacking pins, she leads the scoring average at 68.875 after four LPGA tournaments and 16 rounds played, 12 of which she has scored under par.
Commenting shortly after Korda’s breakout year in 2021, arguably the greatest female golfer Annika Sorenstam said: “She hits it hard and long and she has that going for her off the tee. But then, you see her around the greens, and that she has great technique and great feel.”
Here is a look at how far Nelly Korda hits every TaylorMade club in her bag:
Nelly Korda's Stock Yardages
|Club
|Distance (Yards)
|Driver
|252
|3-Wood
|232
|7-Wood
|218
|5-Hybrid
|200
|5-Iron
|185
|6-Iron
|169
|7-Iron
|154
|8-Iron
|144
|9-Iron
|135
|PW
|124
|50-Degree Wedge
|115
|54-Degree Wedge
|100
|60-Degree Wedge
|83
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
