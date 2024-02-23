‘Viral Driving Range Video Is Nothing New - A Golfer Once Thought I Was At The Course To Serve Bacon Sandwiches’
Our Women's Editor on why men need to recognise that women play golf and can be better at it than them!
Why is it that so many men are still surprised that women play golf and more to the point, they can be exceptionally good at it?
It was incredible to watch Georgia Ball’s recent video, a PGA pro and online golf coach, who was offered advice from a man in the next driving range bay about the way she should swing the golf club.
Ball’s response was typically British and typically female, no doubt because of the way that we’ve generally been socialised. She tried to explain extremely politely that the reason why she was taking a slow exaggerated backswing was due to her making swing changes. The man in question was not prepared to listen, he knew best and persisted in offering advice.
Would he have offered the same advice to a male golfer? Probably not. If he had, I’m sure he would have got short shrift with a thanks but no thanks response. Would a woman stop her practice session and walk to another bay to offer a man advice? Never.
A post shared by Georgia Ball (@georgiagolfcoach)
A photo posted by on
Ball is a PGA Pro, so she can turn a blind eye to advice, rise above it and have the last laugh as she is an incredible golfer. For female players just starting out in the game, or with an average handicap, it’s a different story.
It always amazes me that men feel they have an entitlement to offer women golfers advice. While I’m not arrogant enough to think that I don’t need help on the golf course, whether you’re a male or female golfer, people should always have the etiquette to ask first if you want their advice.
I know one female club player that was asked to partner a man in a club mixed competition, but they never made it past the practice round because he oversaw every shot, telling her what to do and by the end of the round she was reduced to tears. I’ve had similar experiences, as I’m sure so many other women have, but you can be darn sure that if a man offers me unsolicited advice, telling me to hit a putt right lip, I’ll pull it left!
To a certain extent, Ball’s video is another example of golf’s gender stereotyping, there is still too much inequity in the game and a significant number of men still regard it as their sport.
Many years ago, I will never forget attending a corporate golf day at which I was the only female golfer. I kid you not, men in the room thought I was there to serve their bacon sandwiches. As I was walking past a table, one man tugged at my arm to request his breakfast and it definitely wasn’t in gest. How could I possibly be there to play golf?
That was then, and it’s fair to say that there has been progression over recent years in terms of accepting women golfers and creating a more inclusive environment, but there’s still a long way to go before we’re on equal footing and change the way many men perceive us in the sport.
I meet plenty of men who are surprised when I tell them I play golf, and even more surprised that I work in the industry. When they ask about my handicap and I reply 16, they stop themselves when saying, “That’s pretty good for a …..!”
Only recently, I heard of a young female PGA assistant who had just returned from a trip to Australia. She visited a driving range, but was denied a rental club as staff didn't believe she was a pro. It's madness.
There are so many young talented golfers like Ball, world-class female professionals, elite amateurs and club players that are probably just as good or better as the man standing in the bay next to them at a golf driving range. Men across the world need to recognise that, and why it’s best to keep their opinions to themselves.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
