Ping Unveils Team Europe’s 2026 Solheim Cup Uniforms... And You Can Wear Them Too

When Team Europe steps out at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands for the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup, they will do so in a look that blends high-performance engineering with serious European pride.

Ping has officially revealed its 2026 European Solheim Cup uniform, giving fans the chance to wear the exact piece-for-piece designs that will be on display.

Created in close collaboration with Ping's Global Creative Director Fiona Reilly, European Captain Anna Nordqvist, and Vice-Captain Mel Reid, the collection balances a traditional aesthetic with modern athletic tailoring.

Alison Root and Katie Dawkins showcase the 2026 women's golf fashion

Built using Ping’s proven Sensor technology platform, each piece ensures the team remains comfortable, flexible, and fully protected against whatever unpredictable Dutch autumn weather may bring.

"Designing team apparel for the Solheim Cup is always incredibly special," says Fiona Reilly, Global Creative Director for PING. "We're working closely with European Team Captain Anna Nordqvist to ensure the team uniform makes the players feel empowered, unified and able to play their best.”

The three-day apparel narrative relies on a classic blue, yellow, and white colourway with clever host-nation details.

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Team Europe outfits day one (Image credit: Ping)

Friday’s opening matches will see the team step out in a striking blue and white combination, featuring subtle orange detailing on the polo collars, zips, and star motifs as a tribute to the Netherlands.

Team Europe outfits day two (Image credit: Ping)

Saturday shifts to a vibrant yellow polo paired with crisp white bottoms and matching mid-layers, before closing out Sunday’s singles in a powerful blue outfit featuring prominent European stars across the sleeves and headwear.

Team Europe outfits day 3 (Image credit: Ping)

To round out the release, Ping has introduced a matching line of Team Europe accessories including a backpack, shoe bag, valuables pouch, and a special-edition Moonlite carry bag.

(Image credit: Ping)

Each accessory features a custom tulip-inspired print, offering a final nod to the host nation while giving supporters a complete head-to-toe look for Solheim Cup week.

The full 2026 European Solheim Cup Team uniform and accessory collection is available here.