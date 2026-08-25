Ping Unveils Team Europe’s 2026 Solheim Cup Uniforms... And You Can Wear Them Too
From Dutch-inspired orange accents to Sunday’s iconic star-studded blue, fans can back the European team in ultimate style
When Team Europe steps out at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands for the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup, they will do so in a look that blends high-performance engineering with serious European pride.
Ping has officially revealed its 2026 European Solheim Cup uniform, giving fans the chance to wear the exact piece-for-piece designs that will be on display.
Created in close collaboration with Ping's Global Creative Director Fiona Reilly, European Captain Anna Nordqvist, and Vice-Captain Mel Reid, the collection balances a traditional aesthetic with modern athletic tailoring.
Alison Root and Katie Dawkins showcase the 2026 women's golf fashion
Built using Ping’s proven Sensor technology platform, each piece ensures the team remains comfortable, flexible, and fully protected against whatever unpredictable Dutch autumn weather may bring.
"Designing team apparel for the Solheim Cup is always incredibly special," says Fiona Reilly, Global Creative Director for PING. "We're working closely with European Team Captain Anna Nordqvist to ensure the team uniform makes the players feel empowered, unified and able to play their best.”
The three-day apparel narrative relies on a classic blue, yellow, and white colourway with clever host-nation details.
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Friday’s opening matches will see the team step out in a striking blue and white combination, featuring subtle orange detailing on the polo collars, zips, and star motifs as a tribute to the Netherlands.
Saturday shifts to a vibrant yellow polo paired with crisp white bottoms and matching mid-layers, before closing out Sunday’s singles in a powerful blue outfit featuring prominent European stars across the sleeves and headwear.
To round out the release, Ping has introduced a matching line of Team Europe accessories including a backpack, shoe bag, valuables pouch, and a special-edition Moonlite carry bag.
Each accessory features a custom tulip-inspired print, offering a final nod to the host nation while giving supporters a complete head-to-toe look for Solheim Cup week.
The full 2026 European Solheim Cup Team uniform and accessory collection is available here.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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