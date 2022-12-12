The Inaugural 'Women In Golf Awards' Is An Absolute Hit

Golf is a hugely male dominated world, but the inaugural Women in Golf Awards demonstrate that times are changing. Sitting in a room with 80 women from varying areas of the golf industry, the entire place was buzzing with positive energy and we passed around extra encouragement and inspiration like a loaded platter of canapés. The barriers most of us have experienced in our careers melted away and everyone saw what can and is being done to ensure women are standing tall at the head of many large businesses, projects and golfing bodies.

l-r: Nicole Wheatley, Tony Salisbury and Sandra Mesrine - the team behind the groundbreaking “Breaking with Traditions” documentary (Image credit: Medi8)

The evening was held at Bramshaw Golf Club in the New Forest and proceedings kicked off with a preview screening of the new documentary, “Breaking with Tradition”. Four years in the making, Nicole Wheatley and filmmaker Sandra Mesrine have captured the essence of the battles of the past and those that women are finally winning in the golf industry.

It is a brilliant piece of television that tells stories on a big screen of why women haven’t surged up through the golfing ranks, what they’ve done about it, and how they’ve inspired the next generation to show them that anything is possible. To have Sandra Mesrine and producer Tony Salisbury in attendance was a real treat. “Breaking with Tradition” will be screened on Sky Sports on Monday 12th December at 7pm, and you can view the trailer here.



Golf Monthly contributors Carly Frost and Katie Dawkins with Yvonne Brooke (centre) from Ladies Golf Lounge (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I could say so much about each of the incredible women, clubs and initiatives, but let’s focus on the importance of these awards. Ben Blackburn, co-founder of the Women in Golf Awards, said: “I have no doubt that this event will become a significant date in the calendar for men and women alike. I have been privileged to be here tonight and it’s clear that The Women in Golf Awards can play an important role in attracting the best female talent to golf and in nurturing our future leaders, many of whom were in the room tonight.”

We can’t wait for next year and hope to see all that energy that was generated in the room on that night, begin to fuel steerage projects and inspire other women to stand up and take control. Because let’s face it, women rock!

The award winners are:

Venue of the Year: Highwoods Golf Club, East Sussex

Highwoods Golf Club scooped the Best Club Award (Image credit: Medi8)

Women’s Initiative: The R&A Women’s Leadership Development Programme and Project Ukraine PLEASE SUPPORT THE SECOND PHASE HERE

Trailblazer: Lucy Sellick, Head Greenkeeper, Wenvoe Castle Golf Club, Wales

Brand of the Year: Surprizeshop

Family run SurprizeShop won Brand of the Year (Image credit: Medi8)

Unsung Hero: Emma Booth, Winchester Golf Academy

Unsung hero Emma Booth stood up for women and their lack of representation in product launches (Image credit: Medi8)

Inspirational Achievement: Vicky Cuming, VP Golf at The IMG Group