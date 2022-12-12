The Inaugural 'Women In Golf Awards' Is An Absolute Hit
Katie Dawkins on the awards ceremony giving a huge nod to the women who battle tirelessly and achieve incredible achievements in the world of golf
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf is a hugely male dominated world, but the inaugural Women in Golf Awards demonstrate that times are changing. Sitting in a room with 80 women from varying areas of the golf industry, the entire place was buzzing with positive energy and we passed around extra encouragement and inspiration like a loaded platter of canapés. The barriers most of us have experienced in our careers melted away and everyone saw what can and is being done to ensure women are standing tall at the head of many large businesses, projects and golfing bodies.
The evening was held at Bramshaw Golf Club in the New Forest and proceedings kicked off with a preview screening of the new documentary, “Breaking with Tradition”. Four years in the making, Nicole Wheatley and filmmaker Sandra Mesrine have captured the essence of the battles of the past and those that women are finally winning in the golf industry.
It is a brilliant piece of television that tells stories on a big screen of why women haven’t surged up through the golfing ranks, what they’ve done about it, and how they’ve inspired the next generation to show them that anything is possible. To have Sandra Mesrine and producer Tony Salisbury in attendance was a real treat. “Breaking with Tradition” will be screened on Sky Sports on Monday 12th December at 7pm, and you can view the trailer here.
I could say so much about each of the incredible women, clubs and initiatives, but let’s focus on the importance of these awards. Ben Blackburn, co-founder of the Women in Golf Awards, said: “I have no doubt that this event will become a significant date in the calendar for men and women alike. I have been privileged to be here tonight and it’s clear that The Women in Golf Awards can play an important role in attracting the best female talent to golf and in nurturing our future leaders, many of whom were in the room tonight.”
We can’t wait for next year and hope to see all that energy that was generated in the room on that night, begin to fuel steerage projects and inspire other women to stand up and take control. Because let’s face it, women rock!
The award winners are:
Venue of the Year: Highwoods Golf Club, East Sussex
Women’s Initiative: The R&A Women’s Leadership Development Programme and Project Ukraine PLEASE SUPPORT THE SECOND PHASE HERE
Trailblazer: Lucy Sellick, Head Greenkeeper, Wenvoe Castle Golf Club, Wales
Brand of the Year: Surprizeshop
Unsung Hero: Emma Booth, Winchester Golf Academy
Inspirational Achievement: Vicky Cuming, VP Golf at The IMG Group
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
-
Sahith Theegala And Tom Hoge Win QBE Shootout
The American duo won the unofficial PGA Tour event by one shot over Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ockie Strydom Claims Maiden DP World Tour Win In Alfred Dunhill Championship
The South African held his nerve to build on a record-equalling third round of 63
By Mike Hall • Published
-
8 Ways To Get More Girls Into Golf
Katie Dawkins discusses how the game of golf can attract more girls and why girl power is on the rise.
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
Why I Gave Up Golf: One Woman's Story About Male-Dominated Club Life
In conversation with a former single-figure female golfer, Alison Root finds out why she left the sport she loved
By Alison Root • Published
-
Why Flexible Formats Will Attract More Women To the Game
Why golf needs to change for the new generation of female players who want more flexibility
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Why Winter Golf Is Easier Than You Think
Carly Frost smashes the myths about the difficulties of winter golf – you too could cut your handicap
By Carly Frost • Published
-
What It's Like To Play Golf When You Have A Period
Katie Dawkins discusses the challenges of the menstrual cycle and golf
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
7 Gadgets Women Golfers Should Have
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins takes us through her favorite gadgets to help women play better golf
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
Our Women's Golf Editor Reveals The Christmas Golf Gifts That Women Actually Want
It's never easy knowing what to buy a female golfer, but our Women's Editor and contributors have some good ideas
By Alison Root • Published
-
'Mentally I Thought I Was Going To Shoot 90' - Tour Winner Reveals Struggle
Amy Boulden won on tour in 2020 but the last two years have been far from plain sailing for the Welsh star
By Mark Townsend • Published