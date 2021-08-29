Get to know Mel Reid's caddie, Ryan Desveaux, a little bit better.

Who Is Mel Reid’s Caddie?

Mel Reid has achieved a lot within the women’s game, claiming victory on both the LPGA and LET Tours.

With a professional career dating back to 2007, get to know her caddie here.

Ryan Desveaux started caddying for Reid in 2020, with Desveaux previously working with the likes of Alejandra Llaneza and Ryann O’Toole.

Despite Covid occupying the majority of 2020, the pair have enjoyed great successes, with Desveaux on the bag for Reid’s biggest win at the 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

After the victory, Reid had this to say about ‘Dez: “He’s become one of my best friends honestly. We only started working together this year, and I want to give him as much credit as possible. I could not have gone through as easy as I have done without him on the bag.

“I’m just absolutely delighted and proud that he’s with me the whole way. He doesn’t change whether I make a bogey or birdie, which I think is good for me. His emotions don’t change at all. Just a great dude, and he’s like a brother to me now. I love him to death and he deserves all the credit.

“He’s an unbelievable caddie and I’m very lucky to have him on the bag.”

Following on from the win, the duo featured in a hilarious video on the LPGA Tour Twitter page. Certain questions asked to Reid were what she would do if she weren’t an athlete, with both answering – opening a pub. Reid was also asked what her caddie would be if he weren’t a caddie, with the rapid response being: “(He’d be) a virgin.”

Desveaux has previously caddied for multiple LPGA Tour players, and has also been the bagman at two Olympic games.

In 2016, he was on the bag for Mexican, Llaneza, and in 2020 caddied for Reid. They finished 44th and 55th respectively.