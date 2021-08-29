Get to know Madelene Sagstrom's caddie, Shane Codd, a little bit better.

Who Is Madelene Sagstrom’s Caddie?

Madelene Sagstrom is one the most recognisable players in European women’s golf, with an LPGA Tour win, as well as a Solheim Cup appearance for team Europe.

As she continues to build her career, get to know her caddie here.

Shane Codd has been a caddie on the LET since 2004 and has previously worked with Colombian golfer, Mariajo Uribe.

Sagstrom has previously had her partner, Jack Clarke on the bag, as well as David Buhai, who is married to LPGA Tour player Ashleigh Simon.

Now, it seems that Sagstrom is working with Codd, who himself is married to a current Tour player, Rebecca Coakley.

The couple, who got married in January 2020, both come from Ireland and celebrated with a wedding breakfast at Castle Durrow.

Codd heads the Caddies Association on the Ladies European Tour and was the full time bag man for Becky Brewerton.

He also caddied for Dame Laura Davies when she won the Hero Honda Women’s Indian Open in New Delhi in November 2010.

Since working with Sagstrom, the pair have had some great results, with the highlight being a tied runner-up finish at the 2021 Women’s Open Championship.