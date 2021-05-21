Learn more about the man who caddies for the multiple time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Streelman.

Who Is Kevin Streelman’s Caddie?

Mike Bestor has caddied for Kevin Streelman for a number of years and is one of the most recognised caddies on the PGA Tour.

Bestor has caddied on the PGA Tour for over 20 years, being on the bag for a number of famous faces.

Growing up in Laguna Niguel, California, the American has caddied for the likes of Steve Elkington, Mike Weir, Paula Creamer, Charlie Wi, Dean Wilson, YE Yang, Bud Cauley, KJ Choi, and Geoff Ogilvy.

Bestor, who played his college golf at UC Santa Barbara in Arizona, got into caddying after he heard of a golfer who was in need of a bagman for an event.

Having enjoyed the experience so much, he decided to continue with caddying. He loved being around people with a passion, as well as being part of a team: “I guess I have a gambling mentality,” said Bestor.

With the American being on the bag for a number of big names, Bestor states that Stockholm is his favourite city to visit, with the world famous St Andrews being his favourite course to caddie around.

Bestor, who currently lives in Jacksonville, Florida, is also a big sports fan, with the LA Lakers, Dodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers being among his favourite teams.