Meet Emily Kristine Pedersen's boyfriend Olly Brett in this piece

Who Is Emily Kristine Pedersen’s Boyfriend?

Emily Kristine Pedersen is a successful player on the Ladies European Tour, having won five tournaments in her time on the tour, and she made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017 at 21-years-old.

But who is she currently going out with? We take a look below.

Emily Kristine Pedersen is in a relationship with Olly Brett, a caddie on the LPGA Tour for Danielle Kang.

Brett has caddied for Kang since late 2017, and was on her bag for four of her five LPGA Tour wins.

He also caddied for Kang at both the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup, where Kang played against Pedersen.

The first time that Pedersen had faced a player her boyfriend was caddying for came in August 2020 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, when Brett was on the bag for Kang.

Pedersen said: “It was a little weird. Because normally when he’s there and we play, we chat a lot, and I don’t think we said anything to each other today.

“They make a good team and I respect the work. At the end of the day, this is my job and it’s his job and we are both professionals. We just to learn to deal with it. I think the first time is always a little odd.”

The caddie has previously worked on the bag for Mel Reid, Sandra Gal, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Steve Lewton, and Espen Kofstad, showing that he is hugely experienced on tours, especially the LPGA Tour.

He has spent over 11 years working as a caddie on Tour, and is also a part of ‘The Caddie Experience’, where golfers can use a professional caddie for a round of golf – Brett is based in Leicestershire.

Kang has nicknamed him ‘The Bun’, due to Olly’s ponytail.