New year, new you? Here's what our forum members are hoping for this new year...

What Golfing New Year’s Resolutions Do You Have For 2021?

Now’s the time to make a little promise to ourselves that things will be better out on the course. New year, new me.

This is how some of our forum members plan to start making fresh strides in the coming 12 months..

Golfing New Year’s Resolutions – what did our forum say?

As always, to lose enough weight until I’m as svelte and athletic as them fellas on the PGA tour. And to get down to low/mid teens handicap. Never happens.

slowhand

To walk lesser distances to retrieve chucked clubs. And ideally not to have to bother in the first place.

backwoodsman

Personally it’s always the old “I’m happy with my bag set-up – don’t think I’ll be buying any clubs for while..”

Orikoru

To chill out about WHS and the loss of integrity with the new system. Calm ……………..

mikejohnchapman

To play a round without a triple bogey (or worse!) on the card.

MrGrumtastic

Firstly, to get a handicap. Which I expect will be around 17/18. Then get it down to the 11/12 range by being able to comfortably shoot in the mid 80s. Secondly, To break 80. And to also get my son comfortable playing a proper course rather than the pitch and putt.

BiMGuy

Not to change my putter (I am currently working out which one of four contenders is THE ONE in 2021). Having a solid short game. Get to single figures. Not to buy any more golf shoes.

HomerJSimpson

Play more courses than I did in 2020.

Crow

To go on a golfing holiday…..highly unlikely as the wife will not let that happen.

SteveW86

Play more golf when weather picks up. My son’s at an age now where he does his own thing so definitely be playing more in summer.

Pin-seeker

Play more golf.

ScienceBoy

To just enjoy it again. As it stands as a nomad, just taking it for what it is. A walk with the boys and a bit of banter.

Oddsocks

To stop messing around with my swing. I want to continue monthly lessons but my best golf has came recently when I’ve stuck to certain positions and just practise those rather than changing based on a feel or video.

gary996

Get the ball round my home track in level par…something that in all my years of playing I have never done despite it being something I have been quite capable of doing for some 30 years.

SwingsitlikeHogan

Mine’s not to swear but I can see that lasting until 8.31am on New Year’s Day- I’m teeing off at 8.30.

Dando

