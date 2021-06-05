Get to know Major Champion Georgia Hall better with these facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia Hall

Despite being early in her career, Georgia Hall is already a Major winner and Solheim Cup winner. A star of English golf, get to know her a little better with these 16 facts.

1. She is from Bournemouth.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 7

3. She turned pro in 2014.

4. With her victory at the 2018 Open Championship, she became the first Englishwoman to win a major since Karen Stupples’ Ricoh Women’s British Open triumph in 2004.

5. Hall is just the fourth Englishwoman to win a major after Stupples, Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas

6. She made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, where Annika Sorenstam’s Europe lost to Juli Inkster’s USA side in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the only European to appear in all five matches. In 2019 she went undefeated in four matches to help Europe narrowly win the Cup.

7. She won the LET Order of Merit and Player of the Year accolades in 2017.

8. Her middle name is Kelly.

9. Georgia was born in April 1996 on the Friday of Nick Faldo’s Masters win – that’s where her name comes from.

10. She was a member at Ferndown Golf Club near Bournemouth, which currently ranks 87th in the current Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 Courses list.

11. She set the course record at Ferndown aged 11, shooting a five-under-par 67.

12. As well as playing at Ferndown, she is also a member at Remedy Oak. Now, however, she is affiliated with Goodwood in Sussex.

13. Her Dad, Wayne, coached her as a child and caddied during the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open.

14. Hall’s usual caddie is actually her boyfriend Harry Tyrrell, who is an aspiring pro. The pair apparently met on Instagram.

15. She had a successful amateur career, winning the 2013 Ladies British Amateur and also representing GB&I in the 2014 Curtis Cup.

16. Hall was awarded an MBE in the 2019 Birthday Honours for her services to golf.

