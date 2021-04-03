The American is one of the most successful players in the game. We take a look at who coaches him here.

The American is one of the most successful players in the game. We take a look at who coaches him here.

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Coach?

Jordan Spieth’s swing coach is Cameron McCormick.

McCormick first started coaching in his home country of Australia in 1998.

Originally from Melbourne he would then move to the USA in 2000 and join Brook Hollow Golf Club which was situated in Spieth’s home town of Dallas.

He would meet Spieth when the American was only 12-years-old.

McCormick left Brook Hollow to become the director of instruction at Trinity Forest Golf Club and has stayed there, and with Spieth, ever since.

It was clear from the very first lesson that Spieth was a special talent and McCormick even called it: “The date that my life changed, I guess.”

Speaking to the PGA Tour Spieth said: “Before he wanted to see me hit shots. He wanted to know who I am, what my goals are, I thought that he was so passionate about (teaching) that we could continue to grow together.”

After their first conversation they continue to talk about their goals now.

McCormick even used Tiger Woods for inspiration by hanging a poster on the inside of his closet door.

On it was a list of goals McCormick wanted to achieve in his teaching career.

Thanks to Spieth, and the vast array of talent he coaches, he achieved these goals a lot earlier than he thought he would.

McCormick has coached over 13 PGA, Web.com and LPGA Tour players, including 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Philip Barbaree and two time LPGA Major winner So Yeon Ryu.

McCormick now also hosts his own Instructional Series called “The Skill Code” which features on the Golf Channel as well as Revolution Golf, joining the likes of Sean Foley and Martin Hall who also have their own shows.