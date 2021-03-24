Jon Rahm got married to Kelley Cahill in 2019, get to know her better here...

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife? – Meet Kelley Cahill

Both on and off the course, everything seems to be gong right for Jon Rahm at the moment.

He has not been on Tour very long and has already won multiple times around the world, been No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won the Race to Dubai.

Off the course he is in a great place too, having got married to Kelley Cahill in 2019. Find out more about her below.

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife?

The pair have been together since college where they both attended Arizona State University in the United States.

Additionally they lived together for two years before they tied the knot in December 2019, at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, near Rahm’s hometown of Barrika.

Cahill was a student-athlete at the university where she competed as a javelin thrower under the school nickname of the Sun Devils.

She was also a very capable tennis player.

Tennis Recruiting Network, a website that looks at junior tennis, listed her as a two-star recruit after playing at high school in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both of them are fiercely competitive and on one occasion the pair played a tennis match against one another.

She said “He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right’. He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Cahill has shown her aptitude for American football too as shown by the video below on Rahm’s Instagram account.

Cahill has regularly been seen supporting Rahm on the European and PGA Tours.

The pair announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child.