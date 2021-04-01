Why not celebrate golf’s post-lockdown return by planning a golf day and raising vital funds for a good cause?

How To Organise A Golf Day

The long awaited new season is finally here, and with spring comes fresh optimism.

As for this season, has the return of the game ever been so keenly anticipated?

However, before you start to fill your diary with tee times, club competitions and trips away, why not celebrate your love of the game by doing something extra special, such as hosting your own golf day?

There’s something different about a golf day.

It’s the competition, the team outfits, the camaraderie, the social event that follows and, of course, the prize giving.

Have you held on to the longest drive?

Was your 6-iron to 3ft at the par-3 15th good enough to win nearest the pin?

Then there are the different formats: your Texas Scrambles, foursomes, better balls, mixed events and Ryder Cup-style matches, the beauty being that players of all levels can take part and make a contribution.

In fact, golf days are fantastic for introducing new faces to the sport and showcasing everything that’s fun about the game.

Perhaps you’ve thought about hosting one in the past, only to be deterred by the organisation.

Well, it’s not such a daunting prospect, at least not if you stage your own Prostate Cancer UK golf day.

With its own dedicated golf team, the charity is helping golfers organise their own golf days across the UK, as the game continues its fight against a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes.

Raising awareness to help combat the most common cancer in men is crucial, and as an incentive to boost the number of golf days taking place this year, Prostate Cancer UK is offering every golfer who raises over £500 an invite to attend one of its championship finals in September as a thank you.

Hosted by former European Tour winner Andrew Murray, these events are being held in Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Middlesex and Leeds.

Get kitted out for the season

Visit shop.prostatecanceruk.org/golf

Use code GM21 to get 10% off

There are other ways to lend your support, too.

Sporting challenges don’t come much bigger than ‘The Big Golf Race’ – and you have a choice of two.

The ‘Marathon’ is exactly that, only instead of running through the streets, you’ll be taking on 26 miles of fairways, playing four rounds (72 holes) in a day!

Worried about those joints? There’s no need to duck out, put your name down for the ‘Half Marathon’ instead.

If you think you have the stamina, simply get a team together, choose which race to go for, find a date that suits and select a course.

Anyone who raises over £250 will be entered into a giveaway to win £3,000 worth of Mizuno golf gear, courtesy of Prostate Cancer UK’s partner, Golfsupport.com.

Don’t worry about the prospect of losing a few golf balls, because if you manage to raise over £1,000, you’ll earn a box of Titleist Pro V1s.

The top fundraiser will also win an overnight stay for four at The Belfry with two rounds of golf.

Getting your own golf club involved is another fantastic way to help raise money and create awareness.

Why not speak to your club’s vice-captain or PGA Pro or the chair of your society about choosing Prostate Cancer UK?

Check the scoring system at your club, too, because if it’s using HowDidIDo, you can join HowDoWeBeatIt.com.

For just £5, you’ll play in a year-round eclectic competition, with the top 16 based on handicap winning a trip to a stellar golf course in the UK.

Prostate cancer exists in every golf club and society.

The chances are you know someone who has been affected.

Men over 50 are those most at risk, as well as black men over 45 and those with a family history with the disease.

The good news is that thousands of golfers are doing their bit to help.

The fight goes on, so every Prostate Cancer UK golf day that takes place and every single contribution will help.

As the golf courses re-open this year, think about how you can play a part.