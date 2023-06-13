Cross-Border Scoring Comes In Across Great Britain And Ireland
We can now digitally add scores wherever we are playing in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales
There was good news for those who play a lot of golf in and around Great Britain and Ireland. As of today (13th June) you will now be able to digitally add general play scores from any affiliated golf course in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to count towards your Handicap Index.
Thanks to new inter-operability software, wherever you are playing in Great Britain and Ireland, you can submit scores towards your handicap record. It also means that a card can be attested by any member of an affiliated club or iGolf subscriber within the four countries.
England Golf, Golf Ireland, Scottish Golf and Wales Golf have collaborated with technology platform provider DotGolf, and this facility is now available to be put into use. DotGolf is an independent software solutions' provider and a subsidiary of Golf New Zealand. It was established in 1999 and its club management software is used by all of New Zealand’s 280 golf clubs.
"It’s fantastic to be able to provide cross-border scoring input. Although we’ve been able to manually submit scores through handicap committees, this digital function has been what golfers across GB&I have wanted and we’re delighted to be able to deliver on this," explained James Luke, England Golf’s Head of Handicapping and Course Rating.
"This means all users of the MyEG app, including iGolfers, can now pre-register their intent, play, submit and attest a general play score anywhere within GB&I and, more importantly, with any affiliated member from the other nations' golf governing body."
The news also means a lot of time-consuming work will now be saved as it's all registered via your home nation's app.
"This is pleasing news for our club handicap committees too as they won’t need to manually input scores anymore and will be able to monitor and manage their golfers through their clubs WHS platform. It’s been a robust process and, working closely with home nations’ colleagues and our technology platform provider DotGolf, we’re all very happy with the outcome.”
Scottish Golf had offered this function from the middle of July 2021, but it was then temporarily suspended last winter following their software migration.
“We are really excited to re-launch this across GB&I; we know players have missed the ability to post scores from outside of Scotland. Scottish Golf’s short-term rollback of this functionality allowed us to work collaboratively with the other home nations and bring a smooth inter-operability function back to Scottish golfers this spring," added David Kernohan, Head of VMS at Scottish Golf.
"We recognise that Scotland’s booming golf tourism industry brings many domestic tourists to our golf courses, and it was important to launch this before the height of the summer tourist season. We will now continue to work with our provider to ensure scores from outside of GB&I can also be included."
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
US Open Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Do The Men's Majors Have A Purse Problem?
Given the way the modern game is now shaped the men's Majors offer a prize fund that is a fraction of other tournaments but does that really matter?
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Do Golfers Get Paid For Missing The Cut?
The basic answer to this question is pretty straightforward but with one or two variations along the way, as we explain...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
5 Reasons You Play Better Without Using A Cart!
While they may sometimes be essential or compulsory, we pick out 5 reasons why you play better without using a cart...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
We Played The Toughest Three Holes At This Open Championship Venue…And It Wasn’t Pretty
Ahead of the 151st Open in July, Neil Tappin and Dan Parker head to Royal Liverpool Golf Club to play a match across three of its hardest holes
By Dan Parker • Published
-
How Far Did Jack Nicklaus Drive The Ball?
We know that Jack was a long hitter but how far could he actually shift it? Was he comparable with today’s gunslingers in terms of power?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is A Flyer Lie In Golf?
You've heard the expression countless times, but do you know exactly what causes a "flyer" and how to play the shot?
By David Usher • Published
-
'I've Never Played A Hole Like it' - How a 10-Handicapper Got On At The 151st Open Course
Michael Weston tees it up at historic Hoylake ahead of this year's Open, where a treacherous new hole awaits the pros
By Michael Weston • Published