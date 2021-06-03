The new platform OpenPlay enables non-members of golf courses in Scotland to put scores towards an Official Handicap Index.

Scottish Golf Launches Official Handicap Platform For Non-Members

Scottish golfers can now earn themselves an official handicap without having to join a club by signing up for OpenPlay, a platform launched by Scottish Golf.

Available via the Scottish Golf App or the Scottish Golf Website, players that sign up will pay a subscription fee of £5.99 per month.

Included within this fee is an Official Scottish Golf Handicap, free GPS for yardages at 36,000 Scottish golf courses, exclusive OpenPlay green fees, and a 50 per cent discount on golf booking fees.

By providing players with the opportunity to earn a handicap without joining a club, OpenPlay enables golfers to benchmark their performance over time or enter open competitions.

A players’ Handicap Index is calculated using the average of the best eight scores from the last 20 rounds submitted on the Scottish Golf app or website.

Once the player has submitted three scores their first Handicap Index will then show, and then the best scores are taken thereafter that contribute towards the Handicap Index.

Signing up allows players to submit scores towards their handicap at any point in their round of golf, whether it be an open competition or general play, through the Scottish Golf app, though this needs to be verified by someone else who can verify the scoring.

OpenPlay is aimed at players who only occasionally play, have a busy lifestyle so might not necessarily always make their most of their membership, or enjoy playing on a variety of different courses.

OpenPlay golfers are also eligible for exclusive tee time prices, alongside the aforementioned 50 per cent discount on the standard booking fee.

England Golf have launched a similar platform, with the yearly subscription priced at £40.

However, the handicap is based off of 54 holes, so the scoring format is slightly different.