'The Game Is At Its Best When It’s Welcoming, Relaxed And Built Around Community Rather Than Intimidation'

Confessions of a Golf Pro is a book I've helped edit over the past six months. Neil rang me at the end of 2025 and explained that he had done nothing extraordinary over the past 20 years despite being a PGA Professional all that time, taught thousands of golfers and been the friendly and knowledgable face behind the counter throughout.

The PGA Professional is the hero to many of us who play the game; someone to try and impress and make laugh and someone whose brains we can pick over a variety of subjects. Neil, for so many golfers, is no different.

He sent me a couple of dummy chapters which made me laugh and cry in different places. It's a fantastic and highly thoughtful read and a tribute to all the characters that he has come across.

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As he says, "Golf clubs were never really about golf. It's always about the people". Below, he answers some questions about Confessions of a Golf Pro...

Where did the idea come from to write a book and how easy/hard was it?



There was absolutely no intention to write a book. Genuinely. The first story I wrote was about Paul, a dear friend but an interesting chap to say the least. After that the stories started flowing out and apart from maybe four or five extra chapters later on, I had 60 within two months. My mum always loved my stories and said I should write them down. Well, I did mum!



The easy part was getting the stories down. The hard part was finishing it. So many decisions to make but the whole process has made me learn so much that I feel richer for the journey. The whole process took eight months which I think is jaw-droppingly brilliant.



How did you decide upon the format and what went into the book?



I found the formatting process quite hard - this is the tricky part of the process after the fun bit of writing which is crucial for the book to work. Once all the stories were formed we then had to cut out what wasn't going to make the final edit and we finally decided on six parts.



What were the big things from coaching golf for 20 years that you wanted to get across?



I suppose the main one is the stigma around golf clubs for new golfers. So many people still have this image from 30 years ago of being told off for wearing the wrong socks or standing in the wrong place.



The reality now is that most golf clubs desperately want and need people through the doors. The game is at its best when it’s welcoming, relaxed and built around community rather than intimidation.



One of the biggest things that I’ve learnt from coaching over 20 years is that very few people care how good you are at golf. They just want to enjoy themselves, feel comfortable and have someone make the experience enjoyable.



That’s probably why the people side of golf ended up becoming far more interesting to me than the technical side. The swing is important, of course, but the real reason people keep coming back is because of the friendships, routines and characters they meet along the way.



What are your three favourite chapters and why?



Ahh, now that's a toughy. It's like choosing between your kids, but luckily I don't have 57 kids. I'd have to say 'Greenkeepers' as I feel there's a bit of a surprise for the reader (which I simply cannot divulge in this interview).

Then Die Hard Sue as she's a true inspiration and legend in our parts – in every round she takes around a bottle of fairy liquid and water to fill up the ball cleaners on the tees. The last one is St Andrews, the penultimate chapter, which is a very personal story that has heart and comedy and involves my family on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.



Why did you have Rick Shiels writing the foreword?



Rick is someone who I have looked up to as a role model for PGA Professionals. He feels like your friend when you watch his videos and he has a great sense of humour which connects him to his audience. He is also partial to the odd mare which is all so relatable for every golfer on the entire planet.

Rick Shiels (Image credit: Future)

If you’re not a golfer, why would you read it?



There are so many relatable characters in there for everyday life. Who doesn't know a time thief? That person who takes 30 minutes to tell you something that should take 10 seconds? What about the competitive dad who thinks his son is God's gift? And my favourite, when your child has achieved something great, their child has always done better. If you've been to Tenerife, they've been to Elevenerife.



Why should every PGA Pro write a book or at least chronicle their work?



Well one of the things that made me smile was talking to many Pros all over the country over the phone explaining the project and all of them responding - 'Oh the things I've seen over the years... You could write a bo...'

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I think the thing with PGA Professionals is that they have to be versatile and there are many different elements to be an expert in. I have found my field in an obscure barren land and well, it was worth it.



It’s a huge undertaking to write a book alongside the usual working week, you must be proud of yourself?



I'm really bloody proud. This is the best thing outside family life that I have ever done. I think one of my main issues like many people, is believing in yourself. During the writing process, it felt like a cloud cleared above my head and I truly realised I was on to something. It was a great feeling.

Sorry to haul your readers into death during the interview but I did have one of those moments where I thought – If a train hit me, what I have left this world? The answer now? A book.



What is the initial feedback that you’ve had?



Surprise that the book has emotional depth. Pretty much everyone who has read it so far has laughed and cried at different points, which honestly means a lot to me.



I think people expect a golf book to just be funny stories and disasters on the course but what seems to have connected most is the human side of it all; the friendships, routines, loyalty and the strange little community that builds around golf clubs over time.



One of my favourite reviews so far was from someone who said they don’t even play golf but still loved the book. That probably told me more than anything else that the stories were never really just about golf.



What would you do differently if you were writing a second book?



What a question. I’d sleep more and probably annoy my wife less. I became slightly obsessed once the stories started flowing. The difficult part wasn’t writing them down, it was deciding which disasters, arguments and emotional breakdowns had to be left out.



I’d definitely trust myself more a second time around. And I’d start writing the sequel much earlier because, unbelievably, golfers are still providing material daily.



What advice would you give to a Pro who’s thinking of writing a book?



Don't cause it'll flood the market! I'm a big fan of comedy and I always remember Steve Coogan saying you need to work with exceptionally talented and clever people. I think if I did this completely on my own I'd be sued, cancelled or in jail. Probably all three. Writing a book is hard work but I have had Jon Beale doing a great job with the illustrations and Simon Thompson who has done a superb job designing the paper back and eBook. Oh, and find a great editor.

For information on how to get hold of Confessions of a Golf Pro, click here