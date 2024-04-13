The 3 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters

When you hear the name Bryson DeChambeau you think of big, powerful drives, but there are three players currently longer than the 36-hole Masters joint-leader...

The 3 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau hitting a driver at Augusta National
Bryson DeChambeau is known for his long, powerful drives... but who is hitting it further than him at The Masters?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Barry Plummer
By Barry Plummer
published

Driving distance has always been a key factor at The Masters, with increased length off the tee often leading to an improved chance of taking home a Green Jacket. With recent winners like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, it's clear that Augusta National rewards this tactic, but who is the longest hitter at The Masters this year?

To my surprise, it isn't current 36-hole leader Bryson DeChambeau. The big-hitting LIV Golf star has been bombing it off the tee this week, but there are currently three players who are averaging longer drives than the former US Open champion...

The 3 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters

At the top of the driving distance average standings, we find amateur Christo Lamprecht. The South African crushed it off the tee in the first two rounds, despite eventually missing the cut, with an average of 324.4 yards.

That puts him 3.3 yards longer on average than second-place Wyndham Clark (320.1 yards), and an impressive 11.8 yards longer than third-place Jake Knapp (312.6 yards).

In round one, the 6ft 8in reigning Amateur Champion sent the ball 335 yards on the par-4 3rd hole, leaving himself just 25 yards on approach. He then did something similar in the second round, smashing the ball 325 yards on his way to a welcome birdie.

Christo Lamprecht hitting a drive at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau comes next, in fourth-place, registering an average driving distance of 312.2 yards. His lowly (by his standards) place in the standings is in part due to his second round performance off the tee, with an average distance of 308 yards off the tee as opposed to 316 yards in the opening round.

Surprisingly, that second round performance with the driver, in albeit very challenging conditions, puts him only 15 yards longer on average than Tiger Woods. Bryson does however lead the way in plenty of statistical categories this week, as he looks to produce his best finish at The Masters to date.

Bryson DeChambeau hitting a drive at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He is joint-leader for the number of birdies scored, greens in regulation and sand saves, demonstrating the quality he has throughout his game.

Considering both Lamprecht and Wyndham Clark missed the cut at The Masters, it's likely DeChambeau will continue to rise up the standings in the driving distance metric over the weekend... and that combination of great play could catapult him to a first Green Jacket.

Driving Distance Average At The Masters - 36 Holes

1. Christo Lamprecht (A) – 324.4yds

2. Wyndham Clark – 320.1yds

3. Jake Knapp – 312.6yds

4. Bryson DeChambeau – 312.2yds

5. Rory McIlroy – 310.3yds

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.


Barry is currently playing:


Driver: Ping G425

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸