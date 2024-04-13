The 3 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters
When you hear the name Bryson DeChambeau you think of big, powerful drives, but there are three players currently longer than the 36-hole Masters joint-leader...
Driving distance has always been a key factor at The Masters, with increased length off the tee often leading to an improved chance of taking home a Green Jacket. With recent winners like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, it's clear that Augusta National rewards this tactic, but who is the longest hitter at The Masters this year?
To my surprise, it isn't current 36-hole leader Bryson DeChambeau. The big-hitting LIV Golf star has been bombing it off the tee this week, but there are currently three players who are averaging longer drives than the former US Open champion...
The 3 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters
At the top of the driving distance average standings, we find amateur Christo Lamprecht. The South African crushed it off the tee in the first two rounds, despite eventually missing the cut, with an average of 324.4 yards.
That puts him 3.3 yards longer on average than second-place Wyndham Clark (320.1 yards), and an impressive 11.8 yards longer than third-place Jake Knapp (312.6 yards).
In round one, the 6ft 8in reigning Amateur Champion sent the ball 335 yards on the par-4 3rd hole, leaving himself just 25 yards on approach. He then did something similar in the second round, smashing the ball 325 yards on his way to a welcome birdie.
Bryson DeChambeau comes next, in fourth-place, registering an average driving distance of 312.2 yards. His lowly (by his standards) place in the standings is in part due to his second round performance off the tee, with an average distance of 308 yards off the tee as opposed to 316 yards in the opening round.
Surprisingly, that second round performance with the driver, in albeit very challenging conditions, puts him only 15 yards longer on average than Tiger Woods. Bryson does however lead the way in plenty of statistical categories this week, as he looks to produce his best finish at The Masters to date.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He is joint-leader for the number of birdies scored, greens in regulation and sand saves, demonstrating the quality he has throughout his game.
Considering both Lamprecht and Wyndham Clark missed the cut at The Masters, it's likely DeChambeau will continue to rise up the standings in the driving distance metric over the weekend... and that combination of great play could catapult him to a first Green Jacket.
Driving Distance Average At The Masters - 36 Holes
1. Christo Lamprecht (A) – 324.4yds
2. Wyndham Clark – 320.1yds
3. Jake Knapp – 312.6yds
4. Bryson DeChambeau – 312.2yds
5. Rory McIlroy – 310.3yds
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
The Masters TV Ratings Prove That LIV And PGA Tour Need To Come Back Together
After a sluggish start to the year on the PGA Tour, the Masters delivered a much-needed boost for TV ratings
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘My Swing Felt Horrific’ - Rory McIlroy Last Man On Driving Range After Sliding Down Masters Leaderboard
Rory McIlroy fell from contention after a disappointing second round in windy conditions at Augusta National
By Ben Fleming Published
-
I Re-Watched Every Shot Of Tiger Woods' Record-Breaking 36 Holes At The Masters...I'm Convinced He Will Win Another Major!
A 24th consecutive cut made for Tiger Woods saw him add another record to his collection, but after re-watching his performance... I think he could win another major!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Things I Learned About The Masters That You Can't Learn From TV
From the hills to the queues to the smell, here are the five things I've learned about the Masters on my first visit
By Dan Parker Published
-
What Is Avoda Golf? Check Out Bryson DeChambeau’s New Iron Brand
Introduced at the Masters, the American revealed that he had put prototype irons from Avoda Golf in the bag for the event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Krank Golf: The Long Drive Brand Bryson DeChambeau Is Using At The Masters
The American sat at the top of the leaderboard following the first round of the Masters, with DeChambeau using a driver and fairway woods from an unfamiliar name
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Two-Time Major Champion Holds The Record For The Lowest Score On FOUR Different Holes At Augusta National... I Bet You Can't Guess Who It Is!
Holding a record at any golf course is impressive, but having the joint-lowest score on four different holes at Augusta National is ludicrously good...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Get Annoyed When Decent Golfers Say 'I Could Break 80 Around Augusta National'... It's So Naive!'
From a four-birdie round to a nine on the first hole, the Golf Monthly staff members share their experience of playing Augusta National Golf Club
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The 12 Things I’d Change To Make The Masters Even Better
The Masters is a one-of-a-kind golf tournament and Augusta National is universally loved, but could the first Major of the year be improved?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters? I Guarantee It's Fewer Than You Think...
One of the iconic par-3s at Augusta National yields far more aces than the others, but how many hole-in-ones have there been in Masters history?
By Barry Plummer Published