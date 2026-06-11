TaylorMade Is About To Open A Dream Custom Fitting Venue... Here What It Looks Like Inside

Those who follow the latest golf equipment developments will be familiar with a TaylorMade venue on the west coast of the US called The Kingdom. Part research and development facility, part elite custom fitting venue, it represents the pinnacle of what the brand is able to offer in both of these areas.

Well, now the brand is set to open a European version of The Kingdom at the Grove, near London. The idea is to offer the public the sort of fitting experience that is usually reserved for the Tour. Last month I was given the unique opportunity to experience this for myself, along a full, elite level metalwood fitting. We captured the video below to highlight the experience.

Inside The Kingdom London

The first thing you notice when you arrive at The Kingdom is the double height atrium that looks out towards the beautifully manicured range. On the wall to your right is a small collection of Sun Day Red apparel to peruse (it is the only place you can see Tiger Woods' clothing brand in the flesh in the UK).

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To your left is a putting studio complete with GEARS cameras in the ceiling that track the movement of the putter in 3D and Quintic video hardware for another layer of biometric analysis. Players also have the whole range of TaylorMade putters to test for themselves on the indoor Zen Green Stage.

On the opposite side of the putting studio, the facility stretches out to accommodate three indoor/outdoor double width fitting studios. There are a staggering 800 shafts on the walls and from irons to driver, there is every single club variation TaylorMade offers in its’ range.

(Image credit: Future)

Again, there are 10 GEARS cameras and 3D motion capture within the indoor part of the studio to track the movement of both the player and the club. These technologies help the fitters uncover the correct specifications early in the process to then fine-tune the specifics as the player then goes onto hit balls outside.

They use both Trackman 4 and Foresight GC Quad as well as TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls. This means that any fitting will also involve an element of finding out which golf ball is right for your game too.

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(Image credit: Future)

One of the best aspects to The Kingdom is the Build Lab. This workshop acts as a permanent Tour truck, allowing the club builders to quickly make the woods or wedges you have been fitted for. It means that if you’re fitted in the morning, you can play with the clubs at The Grove in the afternoon.

At the front of The Kingdom, players also have access to an immaculate short game facility. This gives you the chance to work with a fitter by hitting a range of short game shots into a real, well-manicured green.

(Image credit: Future)

Having been through the process myself, being fitted for the TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway woods, it is fair to say this sort of elite-level approach is quite unlike a normal custom fitting. This is a very high end, premium experience (something you notice as soon as you are greeted by the staff as you arrive). Within The Kingdom, they have all the latest fitting and club technology they need to find you the exact right set up for your game.

The video with this article shows exactly what I was fitted for at the top end of the bag, and more importantly, the journey we went on to get there.

Of course, this sort of experience comes with a certain price tag - £500 for a 2 hour through-the-bag fit or £200 for a 90-minute woods fitting for instance. For those choosing to pay for the experience, they will certainly receive a level of service and expertise that’s closely aligned to what the best players in the world get on Tour.