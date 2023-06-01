Pleasington Golf Club Continues To Improve After Being Highlighted As A Top 200 Course In UK&I
The delightful Lancashire club just keeps getting better under the watchful eye of Ken Moodie, who has been influential in restoring the course to its heathland roots
The ever-improving Pleasington Golf Club in Lancashire has already cemented itself as the best inland course in the north west and it continues to go from strength to strength.
The picturesque and tranquil course, set within the ancient woodland of the historic Hoghton Tower estate, was last year named as a “Golf Monthly hidden gem” and this year is included in the “Golf Monthly Next 100” for courses ranked 101st - 200th in the UK & Ireland. It dates back to 1891 and has been making waves in recent years thanks to an innovative programme set up by its very own membership.
The Good2Great programme started in 2021, where Pleasington members bought in with a levy of £1000 each to be paid over five years. The goal was to take the facilities on offer to the next level, cement Pleasington as one of the best golfing destinations in the north west and a Top 100 course in England. Two years on and the club is well on its way.
Pleasington's ambitious board and members appointed renowned architect Ken Moodie to lead the redevelopment programme and he has had a transformational impact on returning the course back to its heathland origins.
The £1m Good2Great redevelopment programme has seen a huge amount of work on tees, bunkers, fairways & greens to truly take the course to a championship level and restore views of the stunning rolling Lancashire countryside.
Work has also been focused on improving the course's drainage, its strategic test and areas off the course too, like the clubhouse, bar and terrace, which have all been fully restored.
Pleasington is blessed with a brilliant set of par 3s, while other stand-out holes include the famous 7th hole, known as the 'Mill', which is a par 5 with a split level fairway. It was listed as one of the UK's top 100 most extraordinary holes. That comes directly after another standout, the 'Quarry' 6th, which a classic risk/reward par 4 with a real twist - it features a 70yd x 70yd quarry lurking for those who take on the challenge!
It's a fun, challenging and beautiful course that just keeps getting better, and it's easily accessible too. The club is situated just five minutes from the M6 (Preston) and less than one hour from Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds. If you're looking to play a top course in the north west, add Pleasington to your must-play list.
Head to the Pleasington Golf Club website for more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
