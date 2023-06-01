Pleasington Golf Club Continues To Improve After Being Highlighted As A Top 200 Course In UK&I

The ever-improving Pleasington Golf Club in Lancashire has already cemented itself as the best inland course in the north west and it continues to go from strength to strength.

The picturesque and tranquil course, set within the ancient woodland of the historic Hoghton Tower estate, was last year named as a “Golf Monthly hidden gem” and this year is included in the “Golf Monthly Next 100” for courses ranked 101st - 200th in the UK & Ireland. It dates back to 1891 and has been making waves in recent years thanks to an innovative programme set up by its very own membership.

The Good2Great programme started in 2021, where Pleasington members bought in with a levy of £1000 each to be paid over five years. The goal was to take the facilities on offer to the next level, cement Pleasington as one of the best golfing destinations in the north west and a Top 100 course in England. Two years on and the club is well on its way.

Pleasington's Good2Great project's aim is to 'transform' the club's future and 'restore' its glory (Image credit: Pleasington Golf Club)

Pleasington's ambitious board and members appointed renowned architect Ken Moodie to lead the redevelopment programme and he has had a transformational impact on returning the course back to its heathland origins.

The £1m Good2Great redevelopment programme has seen a huge amount of work on tees, bunkers, fairways & greens to truly take the course to a championship level and restore views of the stunning rolling Lancashire countryside.

Work has also been focused on improving the course's drainage, its strategic test and areas off the course too, like the clubhouse, bar and terrace, which have all been fully restored.

The 'Quarry' 6th hole (Image credit: Pleasington Golf Club)

Pleasington is blessed with a brilliant set of par 3s, while other stand-out holes include the famous 7th hole, known as the 'Mill', which is a par 5 with a split level fairway. It was listed as one of the UK's top 100 most extraordinary holes. That comes directly after another standout, the 'Quarry' 6th, which a classic risk/reward par 4 with a real twist - it features a 70yd x 70yd quarry lurking for those who take on the challenge!

It's a fun, challenging and beautiful course that just keeps getting better, and it's easily accessible too. The club is situated just five minutes from the M6 (Preston) and less than one hour from Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds. If you're looking to play a top course in the north west, add Pleasington to your must-play list.

Head to the Pleasington Golf Club website for more.