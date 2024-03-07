'One Of The Common Myths Is That We Don’t Hit The Same Shots, Or We Can’t Hit The Same Shots' - Solheim Cup Star Linn Grant On How Female Pros Are Perceived
We caught up with LPGA player Linn Grant who shares her wider thoughts on the game, mental focus and eying the Majors
Since turning pro in 2021, big-hitting Linn Grant has captured five Ladies European Tour titles and in 2022 she became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed.
In 2023 she won her first LPGA Tour title at the Dana Open and in the same year, partnering her long-time friend and fellow Swede Maya Stark at the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, the rookie pair were impressive and made valuable contributions to the winning European team.
Currently standing at No 24 in the Rolex World Rankings, Golf Monthly spoke exclusively to Grant at last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore about where she believes golf is heading in the future and her goals for 2024.
Women's sports had a breakout year in 2023 with more people watching, attending tournaments and more prize money. What has changed in golf since you turned pro?
There have been several changes in golf since I turned pro in 2021. Money going up, the number of viewers going up, and there are far more people coming to the events than a couple of years ago. It’s really exciting to be playing at a time when things are changing for the better and just feeling like you’re in the moment of something bigger, to be involved in that is fantastic.
What does the future of golf look like to you and how do you see it changing over the next few years?
The change in everything in the world right now, it can be a little scary to some, but things needs to be different for change to happen – not everyone likes this and I’m not the person that would be applauding tremendously for any changes, but I think that’s where we need to go to change the game.
All of a sudden, we have different men's and women's tours, we have more unique tournaments. I think it is pulling people to the game that weren’t there a couple of years ago. Regardless of what you think of the current situation, at the end of the day, it's going to be good for everyone.
You’ve just played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore - what do you like about coming here and playing this tournament?
It was my second time. I spent three weeks here last year, which was very exciting – I had never visited before then. I think the city is really cool, it’s different, it’s not like any other city close to here. It’s a little too hot for me, but other than that, the course is great, the tournament is awesome and it's one of those places that is fun to come to and experience something different.
What do you think about mixed golf formats, would you like to see more?
Mixed tournaments are really fun. I usually play the Scandinavian Mixed. I think it’s nice to have a tournament which is not the most serious event of the year. It’s fun to play with the guys and have a week which is going to be a little bit different, and be with people that you haven’t seen play before.
Mixed golf takes me back to when we were young and played games against each other. And, like I said, change is something that we need to bring people to the game and right now we’re trying that direction. It’s popular, it looks enjoyable to play and we’ll see where it takes us in the next couple of years.
What would you say is the biggest myth about how women can play?
One of the common myths in general is that we don’t hit the same shots, or we can’t hit the same shots. It’s not that different, but we do play differently. We choose different types of shots, we have different strategies.
A lot of people that have watched men’s golf for a long time, when they all of a sudden start watching women’s golf they realise it's fun to watch as well. Many people feel connected, as they feel they play more similar to women than men because men hit it so far.
The AIG Women's Open is at St Andrews, the Home of Golf this year. What are you looking forward to about playing this tournament?
I’m really excited to play in the AIG Women’s Open. Obviously it’s a Major, it’s a big week, but you’re also going back to the roots of golf and I really appreciate that. It has a bigger history to the event, it’s very prestigious to be there and to play.
You’ve just finished 13th at HSBC Women’s World Championship, how is the season shaping up and what are your ambitions for this year?
It’s the beginning of the season, so I still feel a little bit rusty and dusty with my game and I’m just really trying to have the Majors in the back of my mind. That’s what I’m constantly out here practising for. But also, trying not to rush anything and feel like I have to perform more than I’m doing now.
For every year that goes by, I get a little bit harder on myself, results wise, so right now I’m trying to figure out where I can push myself mentally, but also enjoy the process. This year I’ll really try to work on that and not get too far ahead of myself and still be in the now, so to speak.
What's the best advice you have for women playing golf - maybe they have been playing a little while and want to see those scores getting lower and they're not, what would you say to them?
When you’re growing up, you constantly hear, “You should go out and have fun.” Yes, you should go out and have fun, that’s what I try to tell myself now, but when I was younger… you should also compete and try to be the best.
Always strive to become better and try to put hours into your practice and take it seriously, but also know it's just a sport. Balance is important. Have fun, but also don’t be scared to compete and compete against the guys!
Annika Sörenstam said you were her one to watch for the future, how does that make you feel?
Hearing that Annika said that is just huge, knowing who she is and what she’s done for the game. I’ve had the privilege to meet her several times and just spend a little bit of time with her here and there. She will always be so incredibly impressive, not just in the way she used to play, but also what she does now for the game. I remember going to all her tournaments when I was a kid and listening to her clinics. She put on amazing events and was a great role model, especially for all of us in Sweden, so I’m really happy to hear that!
How did you enjoy being part of the winning Solheim Cup team last year, and how are you feeling about America this year?
My first Solheim Cup in Spain last year was a great start to my Solheim Cup journey. It felt very safe to be in a spot that I’d been to several times, had played the course, knowing a lot of the girls on the team – it was a very nice first experience. This year, playing in the US will be very interesting, a bit different for sure, different kinds of fans, a different golf course, but I’m still looking forward to it a lot and am building my season up to that event.
Watch Linn Grant's instruction tips.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Genelle Aldred has dived head first into the world of golf after starting on the greens in February 2022. She has two missions to get her handicap right down using PXG Gen 6 clubs and a Cleveland putter, and to get as many of her family and friends as possible to take up the sport. For over 15 years Genelle has worked as a Newsreader and Broadcast Journalist and is currently Deputy Chair of Women in Journalism. Now she gets to combine her passion with her work. Genelle was born in Birmingham, but her family quickly moved to Kent, Oxford and Sheffield before returning to the Midlands aged 13. For the past 20 years Genelle has lived between Birmingham and London before settling in north London where there are plenty of golf courses all around her!
-
-
Ping Completes 2024 Iron Line Up With Two New Models
Ping is releasing two new iron models into the wild. Meet the i530 and the G730…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
#InspireInclusion – Why This Year’s Theme For International Women’s Day Resonates With Golf Like Never Before
To coincide with International Women's Day, we take a look at how golf is driving inclusivity
By Alison Root Published
-
#InspireInclusion – Why This Year’s Theme For International Women’s Day Resonates With Golf Like Never Before
To coincide with International Women's Day, we take a look at how golf is driving inclusivity
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Is Rachel Kuehn? Bio and Facts About Amateur Golf Star
Discover more about top college star Rachel Kuehn with these facts about her life and career as well as some quotes from her appearance in Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Why I Was Disappointed But Not Surprised That Netflix Didn't Feature A Single Female Professional In Full Swing Season 2'
The long-awaited second series of Full Swing is live and our Women's Editor Alison Root comments on the absence of female players
By Alison Root Published
-
'Caring Less About Ducking Into The Foliage Would Do Our Bladders And Our Concentration A Huge Favour!' – What Women Can Learn From The Male Approach To Golf
Katie Dawkins addresses the other side of the coin and shares what women can learn from the way men golf
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'These Are My 11 Favourite Mother's Day Golf Gifts'
Don't forget to treat your mum this Mother's Day! Here is a selection of some great golfing gifts
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Would Love To Empower More Women To Hit The Ball Further Than They Realise Is Possible'
Katie Dawkins talks to Hattie Lawrence, who is on a mission to raise awareness about Women’s Long Drive Championships
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I've Had To Work Exceptionally Hard To Make Strides In This Industry, Often Facing Obstacles Simply Because Of My Age And Gender'
Tips, trick shots, mixing with pros, and more ... We meet teenage social media sensation Gabby Golf Girl who is inspiring others to find joy in golf
By Lili Dewrance Published
-
Who Are The LPGA Players That Have Won Consecutive Weeks On Tour?
It's uncommon for players to capture back-to-back titles, but we take a look at the women that have achieved this
By Alison Root Published