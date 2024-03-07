'One Of The Common Myths Is That We Don’t Hit The Same Shots, Or We Can’t Hit The Same Shots' - Solheim Cup Star Linn Grant On How Female Pros Are Perceived

Since turning pro in 2021, big-hitting Linn Grant has captured five Ladies European Tour titles and in 2022 she became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed.

In 2023 she won her first LPGA Tour title at the Dana Open and in the same year, partnering her long-time friend and fellow Swede Maya Stark at the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, the rookie pair were impressive and made valuable contributions to the winning European team.

Currently standing at No 24 in the Rolex World Rankings, Golf Monthly spoke exclusively to Grant at last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore about where she believes golf is heading in the future and her goals for 2024.

Women's sports had a breakout year in 2023 with more people watching, attending tournaments and more prize money. What has changed in golf since you turned pro?

There have been several changes in golf since I turned pro in 2021. Money going up, the number of viewers going up, and there are far more people coming to the events than a couple of years ago. It’s really exciting to be playing at a time when things are changing for the better and just feeling like you’re in the moment of something bigger, to be involved in that is fantastic.

Linn Grant competing at the HSBC Women's World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

What does the future of golf look like to you and how do you see it changing over the next few years?

The change in everything in the world right now, it can be a little scary to some, but things needs to be different for change to happen – not everyone likes this and I’m not the person that would be applauding tremendously for any changes, but I think that’s where we need to go to change the game.

All of a sudden, we have different men's and women's tours, we have more unique tournaments. I think it is pulling people to the game that weren’t there a couple of years ago. Regardless of what you think of the current situation, at the end of the day, it's going to be good for everyone.

You’ve just played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore - what do you like about coming here and playing this tournament?

It was my second time. I spent three weeks here last year, which was very exciting – I had never visited before then. I think the city is really cool, it’s different, it’s not like any other city close to here. It’s a little too hot for me, but other than that, the course is great, the tournament is awesome and it's one of those places that is fun to come to and experience something different.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What do you think about mixed golf formats, would you like to see more?

Mixed tournaments are really fun. I usually play the Scandinavian Mixed. I think it’s nice to have a tournament which is not the most serious event of the year. It’s fun to play with the guys and have a week which is going to be a little bit different, and be with people that you haven’t seen play before.

Mixed golf takes me back to when we were young and played games against each other. And, like I said, change is something that we need to bring people to the game and right now we’re trying that direction. It’s popular, it looks enjoyable to play and we’ll see where it takes us in the next couple of years.

What would you say is the biggest myth about how women can play?

One of the common myths in general is that we don’t hit the same shots, or we can’t hit the same shots. It’s not that different, but we do play differently. We choose different types of shots, we have different strategies.

A lot of people that have watched men’s golf for a long time, when they all of a sudden start watching women’s golf they realise it's fun to watch as well. Many people feel connected, as they feel they play more similar to women than men because men hit it so far.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The AIG Women's Open is at St Andrews, the Home of Golf this year. What are you looking forward to about playing this tournament?

I’m really excited to play in the AIG Women’s Open. Obviously it’s a Major, it’s a big week, but you’re also going back to the roots of golf and I really appreciate that. It has a bigger history to the event, it’s very prestigious to be there and to play.

You’ve just finished 13th at HSBC Women’s World Championship, how is the season shaping up and what are your ambitions for this year?

It’s the beginning of the season, so I still feel a little bit rusty and dusty with my game and I’m just really trying to have the Majors in the back of my mind. That’s what I’m constantly out here practising for. But also, trying not to rush anything and feel like I have to perform more than I’m doing now.

For every year that goes by, I get a little bit harder on myself, results wise, so right now I’m trying to figure out where I can push myself mentally, but also enjoy the process. This year I’ll really try to work on that and not get too far ahead of myself and still be in the now, so to speak.

What's the best advice you have for women playing golf - maybe they have been playing a little while and want to see those scores getting lower and they're not, what would you say to them?

When you’re growing up, you constantly hear, “You should go out and have fun.” Yes, you should go out and have fun, that’s what I try to tell myself now, but when I was younger… you should also compete and try to be the best.

Always strive to become better and try to put hours into your practice and take it seriously, but also know it's just a sport. Balance is important. Have fun, but also don’t be scared to compete and compete against the guys!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annika Sörenstam said you were her one to watch for the future, how does that make you feel?

Hearing that Annika said that is just huge, knowing who she is and what she’s done for the game. I’ve had the privilege to meet her several times and just spend a little bit of time with her here and there. She will always be so incredibly impressive, not just in the way she used to play, but also what she does now for the game. I remember going to all her tournaments when I was a kid and listening to her clinics. She put on amazing events and was a great role model, especially for all of us in Sweden, so I’m really happy to hear that!

How did you enjoy being part of the winning Solheim Cup team last year, and how are you feeling about America this year?

My first Solheim Cup in Spain last year was a great start to my Solheim Cup journey. It felt very safe to be in a spot that I’d been to several times, had played the course, knowing a lot of the girls on the team – it was a very nice first experience. This year, playing in the US will be very interesting, a bit different for sure, different kinds of fans, a different golf course, but I’m still looking forward to it a lot and am building my season up to that event.

