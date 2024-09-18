Nominations Are Open For The Annual Women In Golf Awards

The Women in Golf Awards is an annual event celebrating the significant contribution that women, past and present, continue to make to the golf industry. The Awards bring together women at all stages of their careers, from every sector, showing the diverse nature of the roles women hold in the industry.

Nominations for this annual event, which takes place on 28th November at Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey, are open across 8 categories and will close at midnight on 30th September.

Unsung Hero, sponsored by England Golf

Brand of the Year, sponsored by the BGIA

International Woman, sponsored by Perry Ellis

Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PING

Women in Turfcare, sponsored by BIGGA

Women PGA Professional, sponsored by TGI Golf Partnership

Women’s Leadership, sponsored by the GCMA

Rising Star, sponsored by Club Car

The event is now in its third year and Awards co-founder Nicole Wheatley said:

“The Women in Golf Awards unearth incredible stories and introduce us to just some of the remarkable women working across the industry.

“If you know a woman who is making a significant impact in the role that they hold, inspires you and others, or deserves acknowledgment for their contribution to golf then please take the time to nominate her. Creating visibility of women excelling in their fields will encourage more to take up a career in golf. This is important because becoming more diverse will reap benefits for the industry as a whole.”

Nominations can be made on www.womeningolfawards.co.uk until midnight on 30th September. As well as providing reasons for the nominations, nominators will be asked to provide examples of the impact that the nominee has made in their field. The judging panel will select three finalists in each category who will be invited to attend the awards ceremony at Foxhills where the winners will be announced.

The ballot for free tickets also remains open through the website www.womeningolfawards.co.uk with a limited number of heavily subsidised tickets available to purchase from October.