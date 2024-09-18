Nominations Are Open For The Annual Women In Golf Awards
Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognised for the role she plays within the golf industry... Vote now!
The Women in Golf Awards is an annual event celebrating the significant contribution that women, past and present, continue to make to the golf industry. The Awards bring together women at all stages of their careers, from every sector, showing the diverse nature of the roles women hold in the industry.
Nominations for this annual event, which takes place on 28th November at Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey, are open across 8 categories and will close at midnight on 30th September.
Categories & Respective Sponsors
- Unsung Hero, sponsored by England Golf
- Brand of the Year, sponsored by the BGIA
- International Woman, sponsored by Perry Ellis
- Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PING
- Women in Turfcare, sponsored by BIGGA
- Women PGA Professional, sponsored by TGI Golf Partnership
- Women’s Leadership, sponsored by the GCMA
- Rising Star, sponsored by Club Car
The event is now in its third year and Awards co-founder Nicole Wheatley said:
“The Women in Golf Awards unearth incredible stories and introduce us to just some of the remarkable women working across the industry.
“If you know a woman who is making a significant impact in the role that they hold, inspires you and others, or deserves acknowledgment for their contribution to golf then please take the time to nominate her. Creating visibility of women excelling in their fields will encourage more to take up a career in golf. This is important because becoming more diverse will reap benefits for the industry as a whole.”
Nominations can be made on www.womeningolfawards.co.uk until midnight on 30th September. As well as providing reasons for the nominations, nominators will be asked to provide examples of the impact that the nominee has made in their field. The judging panel will select three finalists in each category who will be invited to attend the awards ceremony at Foxhills where the winners will be announced.
The ballot for free tickets also remains open through the website www.womeningolfawards.co.uk with a limited number of heavily subsidised tickets available to purchase from October.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Watch Former World Champion Boxer Tony Bellew’s Epic Celebration After Albatross In BMW PGA Pro-Am
The former world champion boxer hit an albatross on the par 5 first hole of Wentworth's West Course during the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am, which led to wild celebrations
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The four-time Major winner sees two potential stumbling blocks in the way of a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Key Takeaways From My Solheim Cup Experience
Our Women's Editor Alison Root reflects on the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Alison Root Published
-
Stepped Irons And Spice Girl Wedges: Linn Grant's Solheim Cup High Notes
Making her second Solheim Cup appearance, the Swedish star is perfectly in tune with her game thanks to her dialled in equipment
By Alison Root Published
-
Will Maja Stark's New Putter Spark Solheim Cup Success?
Maja Stark will mark her second Solheim Cup appearance for team Europe using a new Ping putter. Here are all the details...
By Alison Root Published
-
Why Leona Maguire's Three Fairway Woods Could Power Her To Solheim Cup Glory
Ireland's Leona Maguire relies on her fairway woods for success. Here's the inside story on the clubs in her bag...
By Alison Root Published
-
'It's About Me Communicating A Little Better This Year' - Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis Reveals Different Approach
US Solheim Captain Stacy Lewis tells us what she learnt from last year's match and how she will do some things differently
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
Solheim Cup Player Alison Lee: 'I Can’t Let A Bad Round Affect Me, Because When It Does, I Continue To Bury Myself Into A Hole'
Alison Lee pulled herself back from the depths of despair with her golf game and is now set to make her second Solheim Cup appearance
By Alison Root Published
-
How Ping Changed The Landscape Of Women’s Golf Forever
PING has a longstanding association with women's golf, but the brand's commitment extends way beyond equipment and apparel
By Alison Root Published
-
'Be Curious, Not Judgemental. See The Possibility In All Golfers'
From blindness to autism anxiety, Carly Cummins spoke to some inspirational golfers about how golf has changed their lives
By Carly Frost Published