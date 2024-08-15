Monthly Trivia Special: Impressive Stats, Facts and Figures From Around The Golfing World
Are you interested in golf trivia and keen to learn more about stand-out performances in the men's and women's professional games? You've come to the right place...
Stats are a huge part of the game at all levels. Increasing numbers of amateurs use shot-tracking software like Arccos to record their rounds and analyse their data, many professionals work with data analysts – who look at everything from driving distance to left-rough percentage – and television networks incorporate facts, figures and trends into their broadcasts.
In that spirit, we've decided to start sharing some recent eye-catching data from around the professional tours, as well as more timeless nuggets that make for interesting reading. So, here goes...
Firstly, who has won the most LPGA Tour events in a season this century? Nelly Korda has enjoyed a stunning 2024, but she's still five events short of the single-season record set by Annika Sorenstam in 2002. The legendary Swede also registered ten wins in 2005, eight in 2001 and 2004 six in 2003.
Meanwhile, fellow Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa has notched eight-, seven- and six-win seasons this millennium.
On the subject of Korda, to the end of June, she'd averaged almost $344,000 per LPGA Tour event. For context, that sum would place her 78th on the 2023 LPGA Tour money list.
Someone else who enjoyed a nice financial boost with his win at the Italian Open – his sixth DP World Tour title – was German Marcel Siem. Incredibly, there were 1,066 days between his first title, the 2004 Alfred Dunhill Championship, and his most recent.
On the DP World Tour in 2024, eight nations have recorded multiple winners: England (3), Italy (2), Japan (3), Scotland (2), South Africa (5), Spain (2), Sweden (2) and the USA (4).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
South African golfers have been the most successful on the former European Tour this season, perhaps unsurprising given the DPWT stages numerous events annually, typically co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour.
Blair Atholl, host of the 2024 South African Open, is the longest course to ever stage a DP World Tour event. This year, the course played to 8,231 yards. In 2023, it was 8,161 yards. Rounding out the top five are Copperleaf GC (also in South Africa) at 7,963 yards, Kiawah Island's Ocean course, host of the 2021 US PGA Championship (7,876 yards), and The Gallery At Dove Mountain, which staged the 2010 WGC-Match Play (7,850 yards).
Here are some other noteworthy tidbits from around the golfing world over the last couple of months:
– Justin Rose first attempted to qualify for The Open at the age of 14 at Scottscraig GC. Some 29 years later, he earned an Open spot at Burnham and Berrow en route to a second-place finish at Royal Troon.
– There were 50 years between Bernhard Langer's first and last DP World Tour events (1974-2024)
– Before Luke Clanton achieved the feat, it had been 66 years since an amateur recorded back-to-back top-tens on the PGA Tour
– Hayden Springer became the 13th player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Hideki Matsuyama Without Caddie For FedEx Cup Playoffs After Passports Stolen
The Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, his coach, and his caddie all had items taken during a stopover in London
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Calls Out 'Silly' FedEx Cup Playoffs Format
The World No.1 feels there are flaws in the FedEx Cup Playoffs format, particularly as the battle for points takes place throughout the season
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Big Junior Golf Survey: What Do Young Players Think About Dress Codes, Adult Members, How They’re Treated, Mobile Phones And More…
We asked 45 juniors how they feel about various aspects of golf club life, from dress codes and etiquette to how they’re treated by adults
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Who Are The Favorites To Win Gold In The 2024 Olympic Golf Competition?
With plenty of top names participating in the men's and women's 2024 Olympic golf competition, who is likely to pick up a gold medal at Le Golf National?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Royal Troon Member Colin Montgomerie’s In-Depth Open Championship Hole-By-Hole Guide
Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year’s Open host venue, gives his take on how the pros will try to navigate the famous old links…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘I’ve Dreamed Of Winning The Open Since I Was 5 Years Old’ – Tommy Fleetwood On Why He 'Absolutely' Has The Game To Win At Royal Troon
Tommy Fleetwood has his sights firmly set on lifting the Claret Jug. We speak exclusively to the Englishman about his Open Championship memories and his desire to break his Major duck at Royal Troon
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘Phil Was Shocked. He Said It Was The First Time In His Career He’d Played That Well And Not Won’ – Henrik Stenson Recalls His Epic Open Victory At Troon
Henrik Stenson reflects on his stunning shootout with Phil Mickelson in 2016, a duel which will always be remembered as one of the greatest in Open history…
By Robin Barwick Published
-
‘My Wife Threw Me A Brian The Butcher-Themed Party. It Was A Riot’ – 2023 Open Winner Brian Harman On His Career-Changing Hoylake Victory, Hunting Banter With The British Media And His Love Of Links Golf
Brian Harman produced some brilliant golf at Royal Liverpool last year to land his first Major title. He talks exclusively about that week at Hoylake, the response to his victory, appreciating his success and more…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'Winning The Ryder Cup At Bethpage Would Be One Of The Highest Achievements In My Career' – Rory McIlroy Talks Exclusively About His Ryder Cup Passion, Pinehurst, Leaving A Legacy And Defining Success
In this exclusive interview, four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy reflects on his career to date, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, the year's final two Majors and leaving a legacy...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
7 Reasons Why Golfers Are Great In Relationships
Golfers have a lot of desirable qualities when it comes to relationships, but how many of these apply to you or your other half?
By Neil Tappin Published