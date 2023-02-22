Is This One Of The Most Spectacular Courses In The World - Quivira GC Review
We sent YouTube's leading golf couple, PGA Pros Hannah Gregg and Fredrik Lindblom to Los Cabos in Mexico to check out an amazing golf course and resort
When we saw images of the spectacular Jack Nicklaus signature course at Quivira Golf Club, we decided we absolutely had to find out more. We decided to send pro golfers Fredrik Lindblom and Hannah Gregg on a rather appealing assignment: They went to check out the breathtaking course and the luxurious Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort which is home to the track.
Hannah and Fredrik are professional golfers who have been travelling the world together since 2018, checking out amazing golf experiences in locations ranging from South Africa to Panama. They’re great players and great presenters too, making them the ideal duo to create a video for us on the course at Quivira.
Hannah and Fredrik's Video
A spectacular setting
Set at the tip of the Baja Peninsula where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific, Quivira is in one of the most striking locations of any golf course on the planet. The course combines elements of the rolling desert foothills with incredible cliff-top, oceanfront holes.
It’s that section of the course that Fred and Hannah really take us through in their review.
They play the incredible short par-4 6th where Fred has to choose whether to take the shortcut to the green or play the safe route. Then the hugely picturesque par-3 7th where both players need all their skills to find a narrow putting surface in testing winds. Their mini match is decided on the tough 8th hole and keep watching to the end for a pretty special finish!
The video also shows the other incredible amenities available at the Pacifica Resort and focuses on a couple of further activities on offer – whale watching anyone?
Quivira was established in 2014 and it’s a Jack Nicklaus signature layout that the Golden Bear is hugely proud of. He’s spoken particularly about those superb oceanfront holes and the diversity and playability of the layout.
“I’ve never seen any place that has three holes hanging out over the ocean like this golf course does. They are unbelievable,” Nicklaus said. “This is a diverse golf course with inland settings—it’s got desert, it’s got ocean, it’s got rocks; it has a little bit of everything. It’s not a hard golf course; it is very user-friendly. It may look difficult because of where it is, but the course is very playable.”
With significant elevation changes and sweeping fairways through rolling desert and along the cliffs, Quivira is a true golfing experience and Hannah and Fredrik’s video really demonstrates that – There’s even some history thrown in there with a stop off at the famous lighthouse that marks the point where the mighty Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez.
The Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort looks to be a simply incredible place to visit, and it’s just a 10-minute drive from lively, downtown Cabo San Lucas.
With exceptional accommodation, an all-inclusive program, swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness centre and an amazing array of recreation options, it’s no wonder that Fredrik and Hannah have a pretty cool stay!
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
