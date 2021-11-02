Your voucher can be spent on anything to do with golf so a green fee, or contribution to one, or the same with a club, clothing, shoes, anything...

We asked our forum members…

How Would You Spend A £100 Golf Voucher?

Probably add 20 quid to it and buy a pair of trousers.

jmf1488

Probably spend most of it yet more golf attire - trousers, mid layers, polos and the rest I'd just squander..

Orikoru

I am at Birkdale later in the week, that might cover the first 10 holes!

IanM

I did have £85 in my account until my good lady spent it the other day 😂 and was going to use it to re-grip my clubs..

upsidedown

I think I'd head to the coast and get in 18 holes somewhere amazing links-wise. The winter green fee at Wallasey is £80 which would leave me with enough for a bit to eat

MarkT

I think I would use it for a new 52° wedge, it is the one I use most around the green. My current one is pretty worn and it needs replacing. Any left over would go towards playing a fun, local, away course.

Lord Tyrion

Some winter golf boots and maybe a polo shirt with the change.

Beezerk

Post round lunch and a bucket of beers for the fourball in the sunshine

Slab

I have this problem nearly every year - what to do with my pro shop credit? I have got a load of stuff bought that was not really needed. Bags, balls, wedges so if it could be used anywhere probably a green fee for a course not played yet in this area. I’m now thinking of Remedy Oak.

jim8flog

I'd treat my brother to some nice new TP5 Pix balls. He's often chucking a few my way as we go round, would be nice to repay the favour and treat him for once.

thebigreason

I would play Gleneagles Queens course and use the £100 to buy a sandwich and coffee after the round.

chico

Gleneagles Queen's (Image credit: Future)

Got a round on the Queens in July and had golf and a sandwich for less than £100 each - coffee might have taken it over the ton. Two of us for golf were £180 quid - lunch (burger and chips, a cola and sticky toffee pudding each was £52 quid) not cheap at all but same sort of price for food as the Links clubhouse at St Andrews a few days later. I'd never actually thought about Gleneagles as somewhere I wanted to play and definitely my pre-conceived idea was it would be a rip off - wasn't at all really - staff were brilliant, course was beautiful, food was decent. We'll probably go back to play the Kings on a twilight next year.

davidy233

I’d tell the Mrs I was buying a new Ping driver with the £100 voucher and would have enough change left over to treat her to a pub lunch. Two things really, 1. I hope she never Googles what the golf stuff really costs and 2. If anything happens to me I hope she doesn’t sell my stuff for half as much as I told her it costs.

Boomy

I had one recently and spent it on a Galvin Green course-logoed polo shirt and quality headcover at Castle Stuart.

Val

I would buy the wife a spa day (on a school day) and then play golf at the club. Collect the boy from school and no-one will know I played golf and won’t moan about my habit.

harpo_72

Transfer it to the junior section, so they can use it. Or donate the prize to a charity.

DRW

Putting lesson at Swash in Southport. £20 change will sort the petrol.

clubchamp98

And finally..

I'd buy iron covers, pink castle tees, scoring beads, ball retriever, golf ball monogrammer, golf ball finding glasses and black socks..

Dando

