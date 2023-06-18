How To Get Tickets For The 2024 US Open At Pinehurst?
Find out how you can obtain tickets to next year's US Open at Pinehurst No.2
In 2024, the men's US Open will head to the iconic venue of Pinehurst No.2, with the world's elite looking to secure one of the four Major championships. Previously, the North Carolina course has hosted an array of tournaments, including three US Opens, a Ryder Cup and PGA Championship, as well as a Women's US Open.
Along with the 2024 edition of the event, it has also been confirmed as the host venue for the Major five more times as far into the future as 2047. Here, we take a look at how you can obtain tickets for the tournament.
Firstly, the date of USA's national open is the 10 - 16th June, with the traditional Father’s Day finish taking place on Sunday. Currently, the USGA has five different ticket packages available for that week and, below, we take you through the options.
Package-wise, we start with the weeklong Trophy Club package, which will cost a user $1500 for every day of action (Monday-Sunday). At $215 a day, you get access to the Trophy Club next to the 14th fairway, with premium food and beverage available to purchase. Also, users will be able to use executive restrooms.
If that is a bit pricy, then there is the Garden Weekly Ticket Package for $1150. Again, this a weeklong deal that provides one ticket for every day of action. What's more, the Garden package offers food and beverage options on the 8th and 15th holes, with an open-air sports bar providing fans with seating.
The last package option is the standard Weekly Gallery Ticket, which comes in at a more modest $850. This gives users a general admission ticket to all seven days, with the ticket essentially what you will get with a normal day ticket. Food and beverages will be available at the concession stands and users can walk the course and sit in various grandstands, with complimentary parking and shuttle service to and from the course.
Like many though, you may not want to go for the whole week and, perhaps a few days is all you need for that hit of professional golf. There's no reason to panic, as the USGA have you covered, with two tickets to either Thursday and Friday, or Saturday and Sunday, available on the site.
This option allows you to reserve grandstand space at a to-be-determined location. The opening round options were $600 per person but, such is the popularity, they have both sold out with further tickets being added to a later date.
The final option involves users being able to sign up for the USGA’s Victory Club for free. The Victory Club allows access to special promotions, events and more, with more options becoming available nearer the time of the tournament. You can check out the full details on the site here.
