How INFINITUM Has Become A Major Player In European Golf

On Spain’s Costa Dorada, INFINITUM is quickly growing into one of the driving forces in European golf – and if a trio of stunning courses wasn’t evidence enough, the resort now has the hosting credentials to prove it.

Even before a major rebrand in 2021, the resort had cultivated a reputation as a golf destination like no other. Two 18-hole championship layouts, two of the best golf courses in Spain, have long been drawing eyes, neatly juxtaposed despite their proximity.

The Lakes winds through its eponymous Sequia Major wetlands, with picturesque scenery and challenging hazards in turn. You only need to walk the course to feel the mark of its designer, Greg Norman, who has weaved the layout into the fabric of Catalan surroundings.

The Hills course is its antithesis: vast, expansive and elevated, with sweeping views out to the glimmering Mediterranean Sea and a cradle of emerald pine trees lining the fairways. Risk-reward holes test golfers’ minds as much as their skill.

While the two courses complement each other nicely, they aren’t complete strangers: there is a shared excitement, a drama that duets harmoniously with the unblemished scenery that INFINITUM has worked hard to look after.

While these courses have earned rave reviews, the resort has taken another step as a leading venue thanks to the staging of major competitions.

The success of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain back in April, which saw Barcelona-born Pablo Larrazábal claim an emotional win in his home region, was later followed by another DP World Tour event at INFINITUM: Q-School Final Stage, which returned to the resort after hosting the event from 2017-2019. The homecoming, the first of a three-year deal, was a triumph.

According to Agustin Garcia Pascual, chief business officer at INFINITUM, getting these prestigious events at the resort is key to its plans for the future.

“Having Q School here is firstly so important for golf because it means that, following the damage caused by the global pandemic, we are finding some normality in European golf once again,” said Garcia Pascual.

“Our relationship with the DP World Tour has always been very strong, but now it is even stronger. They are also supporting INFINITUM, with the ISPS Handa Championship this year and then extending the agreement to host Q School for another three years.

“We’re really happy and we just hope that every three years we are talking about another three-year extension, as well as many more things that we expect to do together with the DP World Tour.”

It would be amiss to discuss INFINITUM without special mention of the Ruins course, one of golf’s finest nine-hole layouts. The stars here are archaeological remains dating back to the Roman era, another Norman course that feels like it was grown rather than built.

The destination has plenty to be excited about in the present, but one eye remains firmly on the future: a renovation of the Lakes course in summer 2022 has headlined resort-wide sustainability efforts, ensuring that the GEO-certified course remains a positive influence on the surrounding area as well as global golf.

“There is simply no other route for modern-day courses and sustainability is part of INFINITUM’S DNA,” said Garcia Pascual. “The renovation work of our Lakes course is so vital as it means 40 per cent less water that we need to irrigate the course, and far fewer chemicals and pesticides. This must be our future, as well as every other golf course!”

Away from the courses, the stunning INFINITUM Beach Club has been capturing the imagination of bons vivants from across the globe. Crowned best in Europe at the 2022 World Travel Awards, the INFINITUM Beach Club boasts eight stunning pools - with tailor-made areas for adults and families -and serves a range of vibrant food and cocktails.

With a number of fine-dining options to choose from, the resort has mastered traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist. At the heart of its food offering is the Flamma Beach Foodhouse, a charming venue with fantastic ocean views. The Hills Clubhouse Restaurant and Lakehouse Bistrot each neighbour one of the championship golf courses, while Gusto Mediterranean Tapas serves light bites at the Beach Club.

Guests searching for their dream home need look no further than INFINITUM, with a diverse portfolio of properties curated by experts. Each home is BREEAM Sustainability Certified and built to perfectly complement Catalonia’s natural beauty, located within easy reach of every commodity and facility needed to live in luxury.

With easy passage in and out of Spain via the nearby Barcelona Airport, INFINITUM is accessible the world over. Situated on the popular Costa Dorada, the resort is just a 15-minute drive from the historic city of Tarragona, one of Spain’s best destinations when it comes to culture and heritage. Between rounds on the Hills, Lakes and Ruins courses, a trip into Tarragona to take in the millennia-old architecture is not to be missed – especially if you can time your visit to coincide with a local festival.