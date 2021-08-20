We take a look at some of the specific Rules you need to remember on the putting green

Golf Rules Explained: Putting Green

A number of the new Rules that came into effect in 2019 related to the putting green.

Obviously, we have played under them for a couple of years now, but a refresher on some rules is always welcome. So from putting with the flag in to repairing damage on the green, we explain some of those Rule changes below…

Putting with the flagstick in

Previously

If you played a stroke from on the green and the ball struck the unattended flagstick in the hole, you would have been penalised.

From 2019

There is now no penalty if a ball played from the green strikes the flagstick in the hole.

A number of factors have contributed to this change, not least the potential to speed up play and reduce wear and tear around the hole, especially during the off-season.

By the time Covid-19 restrictions came in preventing golfers from touching or removing the flagstick, many golfers had already grown fully accustomed to putting with the flagstick in.

Ball moved on the green

Previously

If you, your partner or your caddie accidentally caused your ball to move anywhere on the course, you were penalised.

From 2019

The ever-better quality and speed of today’s greens has increased the chance of balls moving on them, and you are no longer penalised for any accidental movement of either ball or ball-marker on the putting green, something that had already been an option via a Local Rule since 2017.

With such movements usually small and the ball easily replaced, any penalty would perhaps seem unduly harsh.

Repairing damage on the green

Previously

The only damage you could repair on the putting green was either pitch marks or old hole plugs, whether or not your ball was on the green.

From 2019

You are now able to repair wider damage, including shoe damage (spike marks), animal damage and indentations made by a club or flagstick.

This should reduce the need for deliberations about what has caused any damage.

It should also eliminate that slight tension between not being allowed to tap down spike marks before you putt, but being encouraged to do so afterwards, thus benefiting everyone but yourself!

Concerns about a potential impact on pace of play don’t appear to have been realised, especially as spike marks aren’t as prevalent as they were in the days when metal spikes were commonplace.

Touching the line of play on the green

Previously

You were prohibited from touching your line of putt, other than when removing loose impediments or movable obstructions, repairing pitch-marks or marking your ball.

From 2019

There is no longer a penalty for merely touching your line of play on the green, as long as you do nothing to improve it.

Merely touching the line of play gives you no advantage, and it can be argued that brushing leaves from your line with your putter is more likely to have an impact.

The end of a harsh penalty for something that brought no discernible benefit.

Replacing a ball on the green moved by wind, water or other natural forces

Previously

You would always have play from the ball’s new spot, even if you had previously marked, lifted and replaced it.

From 2019

Once you have marked, lifted and replaced your ball that now represents a ‘stop’ point.

If it then moves after you replace it, you must replace it on that spot.

This will see an end to those anomalies in high winds, where one minute you had a 12ft birdie putt and the next your ball had rolled off the green, or even perhaps into the hole, in which case you would be deemed to have holed out with your previous stroke.

This seems much more fair and sensible.

