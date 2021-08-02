New Rules 2019
Golf Rules Explained: Putting Green
Several things changed on the shortest grass from 2019. Here's a summary...
Golf Rules Explained: Dropping And Measuring
We explain the dropping and measuring techniques to use out on the golf course.
By Golf Monthly •
New Golf Rules Explained: Bunker Changes
From 2019 the rules regarding loose impediments and unplayable lies in bunkers changed. Here is how.
By Elliott Heath •
New Golf Rules Explained: Penalty Areas
The new Rules of Golf came into force in 2019 and the term 'hazard' is no longer of use.
By Elliott Heath •
12 Stupid Mistakes Every Golfer Makes
We count down the 12 stupidest mistakes every golfer makes, so that you don't make them again.
By Sam Tremlett •
New Golf Rules 2019: All You Need To Know
Golf's governing bodies new rules are in action in 2019.
By Elliott Heath •
Verdict: New Golf Rules Tested
The Golf Monthly team tests the new Rules of Golf in an outing at Burnham and Berrow GC
By Golf Monthly •
New Golf Rules Explained: Searching For Your Ball
Ball search time has been reduced to three minutes plus there are a couple of other changes in this category
By Golf Monthly •
New Golf Rules Explained: Local Rules
The new golf rules have come into play, here's an explainer on the Local Rules changes...
By Golf Monthly •