We chat to Europe's 2018 winning captain on that week in Paris and his new-found love for competing on the senior tour

Podcast: Thomas Bjorn On Losing His Confidence And Life On The Senior Tour

This week we are joined by 2018 Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn, who looks back on Le Golf National and discusses life at 50 on the senior tour.

The Great Dane opens up on losing his confidence in his late 40s and his new-found love for competing out on tour.

Tom and Elliott also round up the weekend’s action in Texas and Denmark, and preview the events coming up this week.

