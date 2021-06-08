Join us for a busy Clubhouse Podcast episode featuring Mel Reid and reaction to a busy weekend in the world of golf...

Podcast: Mel Reid Interview, Rahm’s Covid Withdrawal And Lexi’s Collapse

On the podcast this week we chat to England’s Solheim Cup star Mel Reid on her new Ellesse range, playing on the LPGA Tour and the money in the men’s game.

We also look back on the US Women’s Open, Jon Rahm’s unfortunate Covid-19 withdrawal at the Memorial and Marcus Armitage’s amazing maiden European Tour title.

Listen below:

