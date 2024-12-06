Does A 15-Handicap 30-Year-Old Hit The Golf Ball Further Than A Scratch 50-Year-Old?
The influence that driving distance has on a player's handicap index is well documented, but how much does age impact the long game battle between two golfers?
Driving distance is of the most significant factors that influences a player's handicap index, with golfers who are able to crush it off the tee tending to play off lower numbers.
According to the latest Arccos data, released as part of their 2023 distance report, the difference in driving distance between the average scratch golfer (245 yards) and the average 30-handicapper (187 yards) is more than 50 yards, but how does age affect those numbers?
The same report suggests that as an amateur golfer reaches their 40s, their driving distance average tends to start declining, and that trend continues throughout the rest of their lives.
So, what happens to the correlation when you compare age and handicap index together? In this article, we explore whether the average 30-year-old 15-handicap golfer hits the ball further than the average 50-year-old scratch golfer...
30-Year-Old 15-Handicapper vs 50-Year-Old Scratch Golfer (Male): Who Drives It Further?
According to the Arccos driving distance report, the average 15-handicap 30-year-old drives the ball 227 yards, whereas a 50-year-old amateur playing off scratch will drive the ball 241 yards on average.
A 50-year-old playing off scratch actually drives the golf ball further on average than players of any age that play off a handicap of 10 or higher.
There is also no difference between a 60-year-old scratch golfer and a 30-year-old 15-handicapper in terms of driving distance, with both averaging 227 yards off the tee.
30-Year-Old 15-Handicapper vs 50-Year-Old Scratch Golfer (Female): Who Drives It Further?
In a similar patter to the data for male golfers, a 50-year-old female amateur who plays off scratch will drive the ball further than a 15-handicap 30-year-old on average.
The 50-year-old has an average driving distance of 203 yards, while the 15-handicapper is coming up 11 yards shorter at just 192. The 50-year-old scratch player also outdrives the average 10-handicap 40-year-old, again highlighting the importance of driving distance in maintaining a low index.
How Can I Increase My Driving Distance Average?
The quickest wins in terms of increasing driving distance come at setup. To gain extra yards, you need to increase your ball speed and make a centred strike with the optimal launch angle.
Having the incorrect stance width is a huge power leak, so avoid being too narrow at address as this can reduce your range of motion and impact negatively on your stability.
To fix this, make a nice wide stable base with your feel outside of your shoulder line. This will create a more natural tilt, improving your launch angle and reducing spin with your driver.
