7 Surprising Stats About 5 Handicap Golfers
We take a look at some fascinating statistics about 5 handicap golfers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
5 Handicap Golfer Stats
A 5 handicap golfer can be considered a very accomplished player, with most golfers never getting their handicaps down to that level and dreaming of one day having an index that low.
While they are undoubtedly accomplished golfers, there are some surprisingly stats of how they compile their rounds and how they could even lower their handicaps across all areas of the game, from driving to approach, short game and putting.
The stats in this piece from Arccos Golf, with data gleaned from more than 540 million shots from 11.5 million rounds worldwide.
So if you're a 5 handicapper and want to lower your handicap or if your goal is to reach a 5 index, take a look at these statistics...
1. From 150 yards in the fairway
From 150 yards in the fairway, wielding something like a 6-iron, 7-iron or 8-iron, the average 5 handicap golfer hits their shots inside 20ft just 19% of the time and inside 10ft just 6% of the time.
From the fairway, 5 handicappers find the green around 50% of the time from 148 yards out, showing just how crucial this distance is for low handicappers. Overall, they hit 46% of greens in regulation, which equates to 8.28 greens per round.
2. Fairways found with driver
Typical 5 handicap players miss more fairways than they hit with driver - although only just. With driver in hand, the 5 index players average 49.7% of fairways hit. That number only goes up 2.9% to 52.6% when using a 3-wood.
For those wondering, 5 handicap golfers average 245 yards off the tee.
3. Three-putts
From 30ft away, most 5 handicap golfers will be looking to, or thinking of, holing their putt for birdie or par. However, the data shows that they actually three-putt 20% of the time from that distance!
A one-in-five chance of three-putting from 30ft shows that 5 handicaps could shoot lower scores by working on their lag putting and from inside 5ft. In total, they tend to have two three-putts per round, with an average of 32.1 putts per round.
4. 300 Yard par 4s
According to the data, 5 handicappers average around 4.27 strokes on a typical par 4 of 300 yards - a surprising stat when nearly all players of that ability will be looking to birdie the shorter holes. Some might even try their hands at driving the green, or getting up close to it, despite the average distance off the tee of 245 yards.
If you're a 5 handicap, think of all the silly bogeys made on short par 4s and maybe look at taking an iron or hybrid off the tee to leave a simple wedge into the green.
5. Bogeys
The typical 5 index player makes bogey or worse on 44% of the holes they play. That equates to 7.92 holes of bogey or worse - and we know that 5 handicappers also make double or worse on roughly 1.6 holes per round yet make just 1.2 birdies per round on average.
It's clear that 5 handicappers looking to lower their indexes need to turn some of those bogeys and doubles into pars.
5. From 75 yards
From the fairway and just 75 yards out, a 5 handicapper is more likely to make bogey than birdie!
The chance of them getting up-and-down for birdie is just 11%, while the likelihood of them taking four or more strokes to get down is double that at 22%.
6. Up-and-downs
You might think that 5 handicappers are short game wizards, but in actual fact they're just solid around the greens.
From within 25 yards, they only get up-and-down 46% of the time according to the Arccos data, but they find the green 94% of the time - meaning they rarely hit duffed or thinned chips shots. Overall, they average a distance of 14ft from the hole with chip shots inside 25 yards.
7. Inside 5ft
Another assumption about 5 handicap golfers might be that they hole everything from inside 5ft, but the statistics show that they only make 63% of putts between 3-5ft, which will certainly back up the data that they three-putt 20% of the time from 30ft.
They don't even hole everything inside 2ft either, with a make percentage of 93%.
5 Handicap Stats:
DRIVING DISTANCE: 247 yards
DRIVING ACCURACY: 49%
GREENS IN REGULATION: 46%
UP-AND-DOWNS 25-50YDS: 26%
UP-AND-DOWNS 0-25YDS: 46%
SAND SAVES 25-50YDS: 20%
SAND SAVES 0-25YDS: 28%
PUTTS PER ROUND: 32.1
PUTTS PER GIR: 2.0
PUTTS PER HOLE: 1.8
BIRDIES PER ROUND: 1.2
PARS PER ROUND: 8.9
BOGEYS PER ROUND: 6.4
DOUBLES+ PER ROUND: 1.6
PAR 3 SCORE: 3.4
PAR 4 SCORE: 4.5
PAR 5 SCORE: 5.1
Golf Monthly has also taken a look at scratch golfer stats, how a scratch vs 18 handicaps compare and 10 mind blowing amateur golfer stats.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Stats Show Golfers Are Turning To The Second Hand Market For Equipment
Are we seeing a significant change in the buying habits of golfers after club upgrades during the cost of living crisis?
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Best Game Improvement Irons 2022
We take a look at the best game improvement irons that could help you find more greens and shoot lower scores
By Joel Tadman • Published